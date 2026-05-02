Kentucky Derby betting has exploded in recent years, but knowing which Kentucky Derby horses have a realistic shot of winning at Churchill Downs on Saturday can be a difficult task if you're not familiar with the entire 2026 Kentucky Derby field. If you're wondering how to bet on the Kentucky Derby 2026, looking at historic Kentucky Derby trends is a start. The post-time favorite hasn't won the Kentucky Derby since Justify in 2018. According to the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds, Renegade is the 4-1 favorite. Renegade will break from post No. 1, which has not produced a winner since Ferdinand in 1986. Claim your supersized TwinSpires offer here with the offer code CBSSPORTS, which is higher than what's available to the general public:

Other notable Kentucky Derby 2026 contenders include Commandment (6-1), Further Ado (6-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1). If you're looking to boost your betting bankroll ahead of the 152nd Run for the Roses, there are multiple Kentucky Derby promos available at horse racing betting apps.. If you're looking for how to bet on the Kentucky Derby, where to bet on the Kentucky Derby or the best Kentucky Derby betting apps, we have you covered. Before placing any Kentucky Derby bets, be sure to check out the FanDuel Racing promo code, TwinSpires offer code, DraftKings racing promo code and 1/ST BET promo code. Sign up for FanDuel Racing, where new users can bet $5 and get $25 in racing credits, win or lose:

Where to bet the Kentucky Derby 2026

Even if you're not at Churchill Downs, you can place wagers on the Kentucky Derby at sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, DraftKings Racing and 1/ST BET. FanDuel Racing is offering a $25 bonus with a $5 bet, TwinSpires will give you up to $400 in bonuses, and 1/ST BET offers up to $500 in bonus funds. DraftKings Racing offers users a chance to win a share of $1 million with a wager on the winning horse. You can even place bets on the Kentucky Derby at home if your state allows online horse racing bets.

If you're wondering how to bet on the Kentucky Derby 2026, where to bet on the Kentucky Derby 2026, or the best Kentucky Derby betting apps, we have you covered. This page will keep you updated on horse betting online options such as FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, DraftKings Racing and 1/ST BET.

How to bet on the Kentucky Derby

There are a variety of ways to bet on the Kentucky Derby. You can place wagers on your phone, tablet, or computer by using sites like TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing. Here are several popular Kentucky Derby wagers to make. Then, watch the race at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday to see if you win:

Win bet: Pick the winner of the race.

Place bet: If your horse finishes in the top two, you win.

Show bet: If your horse finishes in the top three, you win.

Exacta: Pick the first two finishers in the exact order.

Trifecta: Pick the first three finishers in the exact order.

Superfecta: Pick the first four finishers in the exact order.

Best Kentucky Derby betting promos

FanDuel Racing: Bet $5, get $25 bonus

At FanDuel Racing, new users get a $25 bonus after their first $5 wager. The bonus will be credited after the first bet, and FanDuel Racing credit expires after seven days. Sign up for FanDuel Racing here:

TwinSpires: CBSSPORTS for up to $400 in bonus funds

The TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS offers new users $100 for every $400 wagered, with a grand total of up to $400 in bonus funds. In order to receive the full $400 in bonus funds, a new user must wager at least $1,600. When new users sign up with TwinSpires, they are eligible for the offer, but you must make all eligible wagers within 30 days. Claim your TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS here:

DraftKings Racing: Win a share of $1 million if your horse wins

At DraftKings Racing, users can opt in and play for a share of a $1 million prize pool with a special King of the Track promotion. All users who correctly wager at least $5 on the winning horse will split a share of the pool. Sign up for DraftKings Racing here and take your shot at a share of $1 million:

1/ST BET: 500BET for up to $500 in bonus funds

The 1/ST BET promo code 500BET offers up to $500 in bonus bets, with users receiving $20 for every $100 wagered. This means new users must wager $2,500 to unlock the full $500 bonus. You have 60 days to utilize the offer. Sign up for 1/ST BET here and claim your bonus:

Kentucky Derby promo code comparison

Each Kentucky Derby promo code offers something a little different, so finding the right one comes down to personal preference. FanDuel Racing offers a smaller bonus than the other two, but it also has the smallest initial investment. 1/ST BET is the biggest bonus, so it is ideal for someone with a large bankroll. TwinSpires has a slightly smaller offer, but it still requires a sizable starting bankroll. DraftKings gives users a chance to win a share of a huge prize pool.

How to sign up to bet on the Kentucky Derby

You can register for a new account at FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, or 1/ST BET, which is simple and takes just a few minutes. Click the links below for any of those horse racing betting apps mentioned above to get started. During registration, you'll need to include the promo code to unlock the welcome bonus, as we have exclusive bonuses for our readers that may be more than what is offered to the general public:

During new account registration, horse racing betting sites and apps are required by law to gather personal information to verify your identity. That could include your name, e-mail address, social security number and date of birth on your ID.

How to bet on the Kentucky Derby online

Placing a bet on the Kentucky Derby or any other horse race is easy, but you have to know where to look. It starts with funding your account.

Best way to deposit for horse racing betting online

Betting on the Kentucky Derby requires a deposit, regardless of which Kentucky Derby promo codes you end up using. Luckily, depositing is a simple process, and there is a clear deposit button on every app/website.

Online banking is typically the easiest way to deposit, as bettors can link their accounts and make free deposits. Then, they can withdraw their winnings back to their account.

Other deposit options at horse racing betting sites include credit cards, PayPal and Apple Pay but be aware that some racebooks charge a flat fee for credit card deposits. Additionally, your credit card provider may charge a cash advance fee. Claim your TwinSpires offer here:

Best way to bet on the Kentucky Derby

After you've completed your deposit, return to the home screen of whichever horse racing betting app that you're using. Then using the app or website's navigation tools, you'll be able to sort by date and by track. Now that Kentucky Derby betting has opened for the week, you should be able to find it listed in the Featured Race section along with other special wagers for Derby Week, including the Kentucky Derby-Kentucky Oaks double.

You can also use the navigation tools to find the 2026 Kentucky Derby and create your betting slip by doing the following:

Click on the race track (Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby, Pimlico for Preakness, etc.) Click on the race number; if you're not sure what race number, you can browse them, and the name of the race will display once you click into it. Choose your bet type (win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, etc) Choose the horse or horses you want to include in the bet Choose the wager amount Submit the bet

Parimutuel odds mean that your potential payout will shift as wagers come in, but one of the benefits of creating your betslip and placing your Kentucky Derby wagers early is that most sites will allow you to cancel/void bets to get your money back. To find pending wagers, visit the My Bets section of your account. Sign up for FanDuel Racing here:

How horse racing odds and payouts work

If you're not a seasoned horse racing handicapper and you're transitioning from sports betting, it's important to note that betting on horse racing is different. Racebooks use parimutuel odds, meaning that all wagers are pooled and odds can change up until post time regardless of the listed payouts at the time you submitted your betting slip.

When you're sports betting, odds are locked in at the time of your wager and cannot be adjusted by either you or the sportsbook offering the respective market you're playing. Additionally, some online sportsbooks will offer the option to cash out on a wager after play has begun, but all wagers are final once an event has started in horse racing. You can, however, cancel or void a bet up until the designated post time.

There are a wide variety of horse racing wagers you can place, with the simplest being a win, place or show bets. You can also put together multi-horse wagers like the exacta (top two finishers), trifecta (top three finishers) and superfecta (top four finishers) or make multi-race wagers like the Pick 5 (winners in five consecutive races).

Online sportsbooks are not allowed to offer horse racing markets in the United States, so you won't find any Kentucky Derby betting at those sites. Instead, you'll have to open an account to participate in parimutuel wagering on horse racing betting apps such as TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing and 1/ST BET. Sign up for 1/ST BET here with the promo code 500BET and claim your bonus:

Rules and responsible gaming

All online racebooks provide tools for responsible gaming by providing the necessary resources and contact information for problematic gaming. In most states, you must be 18 to bet on horse racing, but in some states you might have to be 21.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Some online racebooks will also provide tools to limit deposits or the amount of time that you spend on the app. Just remember to be smart and wager responsibly within your limits. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.