The art of subtlety was not on display at the Under-23 Giro D'Italia, where 31 cyclists were caught holding onto the back of team vehicles, per a report from the Associated Press. Fans actually filmed the riders as they grabbed onto cars and motorbikes while climbing Stelvio Pass in Italy.

The cheating occurred during the fourth leg of the race, also known as Giro Next Gen. That stage involves a steep climb up the mountain pass, and, clearly, more than a few cyclists felt they needed some assistance to get through it:

Along with the 31 cyclists, four team staff members and their cars were also disqualified from the race.

Italian cycling federation president Cordiano Dagnoni said the images of cheating could potentially be damaging for the sport, and he condemned all involved, including team leaders.

"It's right to apply the rules and I'm above all disappointed by the behavior of the sporting directors in the team cars, because they should be the first to teach the youngsters how to respect the rules," Dagnoni said.

Prior to the race, Dagnoni had requested that RCS Sport invite "at least half Italian teams" for the race in their home country. However, Dagnoni changed his tune moving forward after learning that 24 of the cyclists disqualified were Italian.

"At this point, having seen the behavior of our teams and of our cyclists, I no longer feel like recommending they be invited in the future," Dagnoni said. "I will leave RCS Sport free to invite teams at their discretion."

The winner of the 2023 Paris-Roubaix Under 23 race, Belgian Tijl De Decker, was among the seven foreign cyclists who were disqualified.