Gold Cup at Santa Anita odds, predictions 2019: Legendary expert reveals top picks

Gift Box can solidify himself as one of the best dirt horses -- if not the best -- in the country on Memorial Day when he takes on six rivals in the 2019 Gold Cup at Santa Anita. The John Sadler trainee is coming off a win in one of the West Coast's other top dirt races, the Santa Anita Handicap, on April 6. In that race, Gift Box nosed out the Bob Baffert-trained McKinzie. Gift Box has been installed as the 8-5 favorite in the 2019 Gold Cup at Santa Anita odds, but three other horses in the seven-horse field have odds of 4-1 or shorter. Post time for the 1¼-mile race is 7:33 p.m. ET. With very little separating the top choices on Monday, you'll want to hear the predictions from SportsLine's Hank Goldberg before making any 2019 Gold Cup at Santa Anita picks of your own.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the third Triple Crown race with trainer Nick Zito. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. If you had laid $300 on Goldberg's plays, you would have cashed for more than $21,000.

Then in 2017, Goldberg chatted up trainer Chad Brown before putting 14-1 underdog Cloud Computing on top of his 2017 Preakness Stakes picks. Goldberg hit exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets and turned a $50 wager into $11,000.

Goldberg has gotten 2019 off to a strong start by nailing the winner of the Pegasus World Cup. He also hit the exacta at the Gotham and Rebel Stakes. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

We can tell you Goldberg is fading Vino Rosso, the second choice on the morning line at 5-2. Trainer Todd Pletcher rarely ships out west but is doing so with this son of Curlin. Vino Rosso has four wins in 11 career races and is coming off a fourth place finish in the Grade 1 Carter Handicap, which was run at seven furlongs at Aqueduct. Monday's race will be at 10 furlongs. Goldberg isn't picking Vino Rosso to hit the board.

Gift Box (8-5)

Vino Rosso (5-2)

Core Beliefs (4-1)

Lone Sailor (4-1)

Blitzkrieg (6-1)

Mongolian Groom (20-1)

Higher Power (20-1)