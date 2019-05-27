Gold Cup at Santa Anita odds, predictions 2019: Legendary horse racing handicapper reveals top picks

Trainer John Sadler and owners Kosta and Pete Hronis can continue their domination of Southern California's handicap races on Memorial Day when they send out Gift Box in the historic Gold Cup at Santa Anita. The Sadler-Hronis team has won the last five of Southern California's top handicap races: the 2018 Santa Anita Handicap, Gold Cup at Santa Anita, Pacific Classic and Awesome Again Stakes -- all won by Accelerate -- and the 2019 Santa Anita Handicap won by Gift Box, who has been installed as the 8-5 favorite in the 2019 Gold Cup at Santa Anita odds. Three other horses in the seven-horse field have odds of 4-1 or shorter. Post time for the 1¼-mile race is 7:33 p.m. ET. With very little separating the top choices on Monday, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Hank Goldberg has to say before making any 2019 Gold Cup at Santa Anita picks of your own.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the third Triple Crown race with trainer Nick Zito. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. If you had laid $300 on Goldberg's plays, you would have cashed for more than $21,000.

Then in 2017, Goldberg chatted up trainer Chad Brown before putting 14-1 underdog Cloud Computing on top of his 2017 Preakness Stakes picks. Goldberg hit exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets and turned a $50 wager into $11,000.

Goldberg has gotten 2019 off to a strong start by nailing the winner of the Pegasus World Cup. He also hit the exacta at the Gotham and Rebel Stakes. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now that the 2019 Gold Cup at Santa Anita field is set, Goldberg is releasing his picks, predictions and exotic bets only at SportsLine.

We can tell you Goldberg does not like Vino Rosso, who is among the Vegas favorites at 5-2 odds. In fact, Goldberg doesn't even have Vino Rosso finishing in the top three.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, this son of Curlin is coming off a fourth place finish in the seven-furlong Carter Handicap. He has been the Gold Cup distance of 10 furlongs three times but hasn't finished better than fourth. Pletcher is showing a lot of confidence by shipping Vino Rosso west -- something he rarely does -- but Goldberg isn't picking him to hit the board.

For the win, Goldberg is going with a horse who should thrive at the distance and benefit from the lack of pace in the race. He's putting this horse in his exotics, and so should you. He's sharing which horse it is, and which 2019 Gold Cup picks to make, only at SportsLine.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Gold Cup at Santa Anita picks? And which horse is a must-back? See the complete 2019 Gold Cup odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Gold Cup, and find out.

Gift Box (8-5)

Vino Rosso (5-2)

Core Beliefs (4-1)

Lone Sailor (4-1)

Blitzkrieg (6-1)

Mongolian Groom (20-1)

Higher Power (20-1)