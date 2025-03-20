The No. 8 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs and the No. 9 seed Georgia Bulldogs square off in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. Gonzaga heads into the tournament playing good basketball. On March 11, the Zags beat Saint Mary's 58-51 to win the WCC Tournament title. Gonzaga finished the campaign with a 25-8 record. Meanwhile, Georgia went 20-12 during the regular season. The winner advances to play either No. 1 seed Houston or No. 16 seed SIU Edwardsville in the Round of 32.

Tipoff from the Intrust Bank Arena is at 4:35 p.m. ET. The latest Georgia vs. Gonzaga odds via SportsLine consensus list Gonzaga as a 6.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5. Before making any Gonzaga vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 NCAA Tournament on a 228-166 roll (+2025) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. This model has also produced brackets that have beaten over 91% of CBS Sports entries in four of the last six tournaments and nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Georgia vs. Gonzaga and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Gonzaga vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Gonzaga spread: Gonzaga -6.5

Georgia vs. Gonzaga over/under: 151.5 points

Georgia vs. Gonzaga money line: Gonzaga -299, Georgia +242

Why Georgia can cover

Freshman forward Asa Newell is an agile and explosive scorer in the frontcourt. He leads the team in points (15.3) and rebounds (6.8) while shooting 54% from the field. The Florida native has 20-plus points in five games this season. In his last outing against Oklahoma, Newell stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points and 17 boards.

Sophomore guard Silas Demary Jr. gives this team an active defender and playmaker. Demary Jr. ranks first on the squad in assists (3.1) and steals (1.7) to go along with 13.4 points per game. In his previous contest, Demary Jr. finished with 24 points, three boards, three assists, and two steals. The North Carolina native has recorded more than 20 points and at least two steals in three of the last five games.

Why Gonzaga can cover

Senior forward Graham Ike is a strong and powerful player in the lane for the Bulldogs. He leads the team in points (17.1) and rebounds (7.5) while making 59.6% of his shot attempts. The Colorado native has compiled seven double-doubles this season. On March 10 against San Francisco, Ike totaled 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Senior guard Ryan Nembhard is the floor general for this offense. Nembhard has top-notch court vision but also can create his own shot. He leads the nation in assists (9.8) to go along with 10.8 points and a team-high 1.7 steals per game. Nembhard has logged double-digit assists in 18 games this campaign.

How to make Gonzaga vs. Georgia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, predicting the teams will combine for 153 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Georgia vs. Gonzaga, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since 2023, and find out.