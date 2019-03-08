Gotham Stakes 2019 odds, top contenders, lineup: Horse racing legend who nailed Triple Crown races makes picks

Kentucky Derby hopefuls hit the dirt at Aqueduct on Saturday for the 2019 Gotham Stakes, which goes to post at 5 p.m. ET. The eight-horse field is packed with Kentucky Derby contenders, and the winner will be well-poised for a spot in the Run for the Roses. Instagrand, a perfect 2 for 2 in his young career, is the big favorite at 1-1 Gotham Stakes odds. Three challengers, including Mind Control (9-2), Not That Brady (5-1) and Haikal (6-1), are hot on his heels in the eyes of oddsmakers, and all but one horse is listed at 12-1 or lower. With so much on the line and so many capable contenders, you need to see what legendary horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before laying your own 2019 Gotham Stakes picks.

If you put $50 on Goldberg's Preakness picks last year, you would have won over $11,000. You would also be rolling in it if you followed his picks for the Arlington Million this past August, as he nailed his exacta by fading the favorite to a huge payout. He also picked a 39-1 horse to show in the Secretariat Stakes, and that one paid off too.

Goldberg was dead-on throughout 2018, including at last year's Pegasus World Cup. He not only called for Gunner Runner to win, he hit his exacta with West Coast taking second. He even nailed the Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park that day.

That was the start of a fantastic year for Goldberg, who also cleaned up at the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park, as he nailed the top four horses in order, winning his exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He even won the Pick 4 at Monmouth that weekend. In mid-August, he confidently nailed Accelerate taking the Pacific Classic.

He got the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America.

A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.

Now that the lineup is set, Goldberg is releasing his 2019 Gotham Stakes picks, predictions and exotic bets only at SportsLine. One shocker: we can tell you he's not going with Instagrand, the massive 1-1 race favorite.

The Jerry Hollendorfer-trained horse crushed the competition in his first two races, winning each by a whopping 10 lengths. But Instagrand hasn't raced since Aug. 11 and the competition on Saturday will be formidable. This will also be easily the longest race of his young, promising career.

"Instagrand will be part of the pace, but this is his first time going more than a sprint. He has the speed, but there's plenty of other speed in the Gotham Stakes 2019," Goldberg told SportsLine. "At these odds, I'm not going to play him."

Instead, Goldberg is high Haikal, who's listed at 6-1 odds. Haikal won his only race so far by a nose, but Goldberg liked what he saw as Haikal rode the rail for a comeback win. "He's a closer. I think he has a real chance to hit the board," Goldberg said.

Goldberg is also eyeing a double-digit underdog to hit the board hard. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run, and if the horse hits as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a massive payout.

Instagrand 1-1

Mind Control 9-2

Not That Brady 5-1

Haikal 6-1

Much Better 10-1

Knicks Go 12-1

Tikhvin Flew 12-1

Family Biz 30-1