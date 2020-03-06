Gotham Stakes odds, predictions 2020: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby doubles makes picks

A balanced field of 11 horses will enter the starting gate on Saturday for the 2020 Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack. One of the important races on the road to the Kentucky Derby, the Gotham Stakes 2020 will award 50 Derby qualifying points to the winner, virtually guaranteeing them a spot in the Run for the Roses. The John Servis-trained Mischevious Alex has been installed as the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2020 Gotham Stakes odds.

Four other 2020 Gotham Stakes contenders are 6-1 or shorter: Untitled (4-1), Attachment Rate (9-2), War Stopper (5-1) and Montauk Traffic (6-1). Post time for the one-mile, one-turn race is 5:42 p.m. ET. With the race featuring a lukewarm favorite, I believe the Gotham Stakes 2020 offers plenty of betting value.

I hope to continue the success I had last year in the Kentucky Derby prep races. In April, I scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, I hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby.

In addition, last month I had the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. Four weeks ago, I gave out a $5 exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes that paid out $71. Plus, I've hit nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means I've held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but two times in the last 11 years. Anyone who has followed me is way, way up.

Now, I have analyzed the 2020 Gotham Stakes field.

Top 2020 Gotham Stakes predictions

One surprise: I'm fading Untitled, even though he's the second favorite in the Gotham Stakes 2020 odds at 4-1. In fact, I think Untitled barely cracks the top 10 in an 11-horse 2020 Gotham Stakes lineup.

This talented Florida-bred colt was impressive right from the start, winning his debut with an excellent 98 Beyer Speed Figure. But since being bought by new owners and moved to Casse, Untitled has yet to match that debut performance. He's likely to break through at some point, but I'm not willing to bet that breakthrough comes on Saturday at his 4-1 odds.

Another shocker: I'm high on Necker Island, even though he's a long shot at 12-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Trained by Stanley Hough, Necker Island has two wins and a third in four career starts. He finished fifth in his last start, but he had excuses for that poor effort. The race was his first after a two-month layoff, so it's possible he needed to knock off some rust. He also was five-wide in that race and is not likely to be that wide again on Saturday since he's leaving from the No. 5 post.

How to make 2020 Gotham Stakes picks

Instead, I am high on a double-digit longshot who is trained by someone known for scoring big upsets in New York.

Which horse wins the Gotham Stakes 2020? Which longshot will hit the board? And where does every horse finish?

2020 Gotham Stakes odds

Mischevious Alex (3-1)

Untitled (4-1)

Attachment Rate (9-2)

War Stopper (5-1)

Montauk Traffic (6-1)

Sixto (8-1)

Necker Island (12-1)

Informative (15-1)

Celtic Striker (30-1)

Flap Jack (30-1)

First Deputy (30-1)



Based in Louisville, Jody Demling has been a fixture in horse racing for years. He currently is the publisher of Cardinal Authority and WKU Insider, both sites on the 247Sports network.