Grand Prix de Monaco 2019 Vegas picks and F1 predictions: Proven expert fading Sebastian Vettel

The crown jewel of F1 racing arrives Sunday, the 2019 Grand Prix de Monaco. Start time is 9:10 a.m. ET. Defending Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, are the betting favorites for this picturesque race through the tiny city-state of Monaco, and no wonder: They've grabbed the top two spots in all five Grand Prix events this year. Sportsbooks list Hamilton at +110 (risk $110 to win $100) and Bottas at +250, with Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen (+450) and Pierre Gasly (+1,000) next in the 2019 Grand Prix de Monaco odds. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel rounds out the top five contenders at +1,200. Before you make any Monaco Grand Prix 2019 picks or F1 predictions, see what legendary F1 handicapper Nathaniel Smith has to say.

A professional bettor whose Formula One knowledge is unmatched, Smith is off to a blazing start this season. In fact, anyone placing $100 on his picks already is up nearly $4,000.

Smith cashed his 14-1 bet on Bottas winning the Australian Grand Prix, a 33-1 score on Lando Norris making q3 in Australia, and another 19-2 winner on the Haas team scoring double points at the Spanish Grand Prix, just to name a few.

This is Smith's sixth straight winning season, and 2018 was a monster year, too. Smith called Daniel Ricciardo's spectacular win at Monaco at 11-2; Kimi Raikkonen's pole at Italy at 13-2; and Sergio Perez topping the first practice in Italy at 66-1.

Now, Smith has broken down the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix odds and released his coveted picks. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's not going with Ferrari drivers Vettel and Charles Leclerc, despite their team having grabbed a win and two second-place finishes on this track the past two years.

"Their car concept for this year is very different, and in all respects Monaco is the worst possible track for them," Smith told SportsLine. "Their Achilles heel has been slow corners, where they are lagging a long way behind Mercedes, and their main strength, straightline speed, will be largely irrelevant around the curvy streets of Monaco. It's very hard to see them turning that around this year, and simply getting on the podium would represent an excellent result for the Scuderia. A win, however, seems very unlikely."

Smith is highly confident he has the winner of the 2019 Grand Prix de Monaco. He's also backing a huge double-digit long shot with a strong chance of winning it all. He's only sharing who to pick at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix? And which long shot should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the Nathaniel Smith's detailed F1 picks, all from the unrivaled Formula 1 expert who's up nearly $4,000 this season.