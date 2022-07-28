The SailGP season continues this weekend in Great Britain after stops in Bermuda and Chicago. Teams from nine countries will race in identical fast foiling F50 catamarans, traveling over 60 mph with the hopes of capturing glory on England's southwest coast.

Australia, the back-to-back SailGP champions, comes into the race with significant momentum. Led by legendary driver Tom Slingsby, the Australians have earned gold medals in each of the first two races this season and looked primed for a three-peat.

Great Britain, though, hopes to pull off an upset in front of its crowd. After earning silver in Bermuda and bronze in Chicago, Great Britain is seeking to find the last remaining piece to its podium puzzle. For driver Ben Ainslie, a four-time Olympic champion, this weekend's homecoming is an opportunity he's waited more than half a decade for.

"I can't wait to get sailing in Plymouth, in front of a home crowd," Ainslie told Yahoo. "The last time I had the opportunity was in 2016 and it is always extra special to be in front of the home crowd and get inspired by that."

Here's the full TV schedule for the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. The race can also be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Race schedule

Saturday, July 30 – Great Britain SailGP – Day 1 – 3:00-4:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network (LIVE)

Sunday, July 31 – Great Britain SailGP – Day 2 – 6:00-7:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network (LIVE)