CBS sportscaster and three-time Emmy winner Greg Gumbel has died at the age of 78. Gumbel was a college basketball fixture as the host of "College Basketball on CBS" and lent his voice to some iconic moments in a variety of sports.

Gumbel's wife, Marcy, and daughter, Michelle, confirmed his death to CBS Sports.

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel. He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity. He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten. Greg's memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him.

Gumbel spent more than five decades announcing and covering some of the biggest sporting events in the world, many of them as a member of the CBS broadcast team. Throughout his illustrious career, Gumbel served as a play-by-play announcer for the NFL, NBA, MLB and college basketball.

"The CBS Sports family is devastated by the passing of Greg Gumbel. There has never been a finer gentleman in all of television. He was beloved and respected by those of us who had the honor to call him a friend and colleague," CBS Sports CEO David Berson said in a statement.

Getty Images

In his first stint with CBS, which spanned from 1988-1994, Gumbel served as the host of "NFL Today" alongside legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw. Gumbel was also on the call for the 1993 ALCS between the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox. In 1992 and 1994, Gumbel served as an anchor for the network's coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Gumbel returned to CBS in 1998, and he became the network's lead play-by-play announcer for the NFL. Gumbel also began his 26-year run as the host of "College Basketball on CBS." As the host of the show, Gumbel's voice was the one fans heard as they were waiting to find out where their team would be seeded on Selection Sunday.

Analyst Clark Kellogg sat next to Gumbel for more than two decades on the college basketball desk, and in that time, the two formed a close friendship.

"For close to 25 years, I enjoyed and was richly blessed by Greg's friendship, goodness, humor, partnership, professionalism and wisdom," Kellogg said. "He was excellent in his work and exemplary in his caring and character. Like all who knew and loved him, I too am saddened by his death, yet also so very grateful to have known him in my life. What a gift to be touched by such a good man and partner. My deepest condolences to the entire Gumbel family."

Getty Images

From 1998-2003, Gumbel called Super Bowl XXXV and XXXVIII. In the former, Gumbel made history as the first Black play-by-play announcer for a major sports championship. Harold Bryant, CBS Sports executive producer and vice president of production, worked closely with Gumbel throughout his time with the network. He says Gumbel blazed the trail for the next generation of Black announcers.

"Greg was a role model and a pioneer," Bryant said. "He broke barriers being one of the few Black broadcasters covering sports at the highest levels. He set a high bar for others to follow. His work was beyond reproach as he became one of the most respected broadcasters in the industry. Whether it was play-by-play, studio host, or interviewing elite athletes, Greg was as smooth and trustworthy as could be. Greg loved his family, loved The Rolling Stones, and loved CBS. He treated everybody with respect and gratitude. Greg - you will be missed."

Between his stints with CBS, Gumbel spent four years at NBC, where he worked as an NBA play-by-play announcer and served as the daytime anchor for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics coverage. Gumbel also called the 1995 NLDS and NLCS, and he was part of the broadcast team for the 1995 World Championships of Figure Skating.

Getty Images

Gumbel's voice has been the soundtrack to some iconic sports moments over the years. In Super Bowl XXXVIII, Gumbel's voice set the scene as Adam Vinatieri's 41-yard field goal in the dying seconds gave the New England Patriots their second consecutive Super Bowl victory.

Gumbel also called the "Mile High Miracle" in which Joe Flacco hit Jacoby Jones for a 70-yard touchdown to force overtime against the Denver Broncos in the final minute of play. The Ravens won the game on a Justin Tucker field goal in overtime, and they went on to win the Super Bowl later that postseason.

As a member of the NBC broadcast team, Gumbel was the play-by-play announcer for the 1997 Western Conference Finals between the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets. In Game 6, Gumbel announced John Stockton's buzzer-beater that sent the Jazz through to the NBA Finals.

Early on in his broadcasting career, Gumbel worked for MSG Network as a host and play-by-play announcer for the New York Knicks and New York Yankees. Gumbel won a local Emmy for his work at MSG, and he won two local Emmys for his work with EMAQ-TV in Chicago. In 2007, Gumbel was the recipient of the Pat Summerall Award for excellence in broadcasting.