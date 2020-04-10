Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, best predictions: Proven handicapper reveals April 10 horse racing best bets

The Ian Wilkes-trained Four Graces will try to go a perfect 2-for-2 in her young career when she faces winners for the first time on Friday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. This 3-year-old daughter of Majesticperfection and half-sister to the talented McKraken won her career debut by 1½ lengths on March 1. She has been installed as the 3-1 favorite in Race 8.

The race is the second leg of the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream, which begins with Race 7 at 4:10 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. Racing insider and accomplished expert Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing best bets and predictions before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Gulfstream Park for Friday, April 10.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. Two weeks ago Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. And on Thursday, he nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $827.65.

Now, Weir has handicapped the early Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on Friday, April 10, made his picks and constructed his best bets. You can head here to see them.

Top Gulfstream Park Pick 4 predictions for April 10

Weir is high on Crypto Gold, a 10-1 long shot in Race 9, the third leg of the Pick 4. This 4-year-old son of Medaglia d'Oro has one win, four seconds and two thirds in 13 career starts. He is coming off his first career win, in a 1 1/16-mile turf race at Gulfstream on March 15.

Weir believes the light bulb may have finally come on for Crypto Gold in that victory. "His [speed] figures are competitive, and he is one of the more consistent closers in terms of final fractions," Weir told SportsLine.

Weir also is high on For Kicks, a 12-1 long shot in Race 7, the opening leg of the Pick 4. A 5-year-old daughter of Exchange Rate, For Kicks has one win, four seconds and two thirds in 19 career starts. She is coming off a fifth-place finish in a claiming race at Gulfstream on March 1.

Even though she has only one career win, For Kicks consistently runs good final fractions. In addition Weir thinks she can be competitive with Friday's rivals.

How to make Gulfstream Park Pick 4 selections for April 10

In addition, Weir is high on an even bigger double-digit long shot in the Pick 4. This horse has "a valid shot" if it can duplicate its previous races, Weir says, and could light up the tote board on Friday. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Weir constructed his Pick 4 ticket for Friday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on Friday, and find out.