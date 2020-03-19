Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, predictions: Handicapping champion reveals March 19 horse racing best bets

What the 10-race card at Gulfstream Park on Thursday lacks in stakes races, it makes up for in wagering opportunities. The best of those is the late Pick 4, which starts at 4:05 p.m. ET and covers Races 7 through 10. Race 7 is a one-mile claiming race for older fillies and mares on the dirt. Race 8 is a one-mile claiming race for older $14,000 claimers on the turf. Race 9 is a six-furlong allowance optional claiming dirt sprint for Florida-bred fillies and mares, and Race 10 is a one-mile turf race for older $14,000 claimers.

Races 7 and 8 feature 5-2 favorites, while the top choice in Race 10 is listed at 7-2 in the latest Gulfstream Park odds for Thursday. With 33 runners and potentially vulnerable favorites across the four races, you'll want to see the best bets from handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen before making any Gulfstream Park late Pick 4 selections for Thursday.

Kinchen is one of the most successful and recognizable horseplayers in the country today. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final of the National Horseplayers Championship, considered one of the most prestigious handicapping events in the world.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes last month, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. And in last week's Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. Over the last three weekends, Kinchen has an ROI of 90.80 percent.

Top Gulfstream Park Pick 4 predictions for March 19

One surprise: Kinchen is completely fading Bye Bye Man, even though he's the 5-2 favorite in Race 8, the second leg of the Pick 4. This son of Union Rags has a win and a third in seven career starts.

But he has started poorly in four of those races. He also doesn't have much early speed. In order to win, he'll have to get lucky with the race setting up for him, and at 5-2 on the morning line, Kinchen is willing to bet against that happening. Bye Bye Man will not be on any of Kinchen's Pick 4 tickets.

Another curveball: Kinchen is high on Keilani, an 8-1 longshot in Race 7, the first leg of the Pick 4. This 4-year-old daughter of Strong Mandate has two wins and three seconds in nine career starts.

Since joining the Sandra Matier barn, Keilani has run well. She projects to get a similar trip to the one she got in her last race, which she won. If she runs back to that race or even the one before it in which she finished fourth, Kinchen gives her a strong chance to win. He'll use her as an "A" horse in his Pick 4.

