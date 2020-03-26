Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, predictions: Handicapping champion reveals March 26 horse racing best bets

Soldado will try to move up the ranks of the country's sprint division on Thursday when he takes on nine other horses in an allowance race at Gulfstream Park. An $8,000 purchase as a two-year-old in 2018, Soldado has two wins, one third and a fourth in four career starts. He's coming off a solid victory in an allowance race at Gulfstream Park on Feb. 6, his first start in almost 10 months. He is the 9-5 morning-line favorite in Race 9, a $52,000 allowance race at six furlongs.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park, which begins with Race 7 at 4:05 p.m. ET and goes through Race 10. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped all four races in the late Pick 4. With the sequence featuring competitive fields and plenty of top contenders, be sure to see his horse racing predictions before making any late Pick 4 selections at Gulfstream Park for Thursday, March 26.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes last month, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. And in the Beholder Mile two weeks ago, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550.

Top Gulfstream Park Pick 4 predictions for March 26

Kinchen is high on For Kicks, even though she's an 8-1 long shot in Race 8, the second leg of the Pick 4. A five-year-old daughter of Exchange Rate, For Kicks has one win, four seconds and two thirds in 19 career starts. She is coming off a fifth-place finish in a $16,000 claiming race on March 1.

Though she lost by four lengths in that race, For Kicks was sandwiched and checked at the start and sat 12 lengths behind a slow early pace. Despite all of that trouble, she still rallied. Kinchen sees value in For Kicks and has designated her as one of his two "A" selections from Race 8.

Kinchen's top choice in Race 10, the final leg of the Pick 4, is Peacock Kitten, the 8-5 morning-line favorite. A five-year-old son of Kitten's Joy, Peacock Kitten has two wins and two seconds in six career starts. He is coming off a fifth-place finish in an allowance race on Jan. 2.

He is making his first start for high-percentage trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., who claimed him from Mike Maker in his last start. In addition, the No. 1 post should allow Peacock Kitten to save ground in this one-mile race on the turf course.

