Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, predictions: Proven handicapper reveals April 16 horse racing best bets

Quarky returns to the races for the first time in almost six months on Thursday when he leaves the starting gate in a five-furlong turf sprint at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. A 4-year-old son of The Factor, Quarky has two wins, four seconds and two thirds in 11 career starts. He has not raced since October when he finished second for the third straight time in a turf sprint at Belmont Park. Quarky has been installed as the 7-2 favorite in Race 10.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park, which begins with Race 8 at 4:46 p.m. ET and ends with Race 11. Racing insider Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Gulfstream Park for Thursday, April 16.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. Last month Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. And he nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both Thursday and Friday of last week, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65, respectively.

Weir is high on Fast Loaded, a 10-1 long shot in Race 9, the second leg of the Pick 4. A 3-year-old gelded son of Gone Astray, Fast Loaded has two wins and two thirds in four career starts. He is coming off a third-place finish in a stakes race on Feb. 17.

Fast Loaded has the speed to be involved early and could benefit from the cutback from seven to six furlongs on Thursday. In addition he picks up hot jockey Tyler Gaffalione, who's winning at 27 percent at Gulfstream Park.

Weir also is high on Real Money, a 10-1 long shot in Race 10. This 4-year-old gelded son of Real Solution has one win, one second and three thirds in nine career starts. He is coming off a sixth-place finish in an allowance race at Gulfstream Park on March 6.

But that race was his first after a five-month layoff. In addition he has been gelded since that race. Real Money "has a fighter's chance," Weir told SportsLine.

