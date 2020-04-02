Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, predictions: Proven handicapper reveals April 2 horse racing best bets

Mimina's Team will try to break into the win column for the first time in her young career when she faces a nice group of maiden turf fillies on Thursday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. A daughter of Uncle Mo, Mimina's Team has two seconds in four career starts and is coming off a second-place finish in a maiden special weight race at Gulfstream on Feb. 23. She has been installed as the 7-2 morning-line favorite in Race 4, a maiden special weight race that drew 12 3-year-old fillies and two also-eligibles.

The race is the third leg of the early Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park, which begins with Race 2 at 1:30 p.m. ET and ends with Race 5. Racing insider and accomplished horseplayer Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring large and competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions before building any early Pick 4 tickets at Gulfstream Park for Thursday, April 2.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. And two weeks ago Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Top Gulfstream Park Pick 4 predictions for April 2

Weir is high on Truly Ambitious, a 6-1 long shot in Race 2, the first leg of the Pick 4. This daughter of Competitive Edge is winless in four career starts. She is coming off a sixth-place finish in a turf sprint for $25,000 maidens at Gulfstream on March 1.

On Thursday Truly Ambitious will be dropping in class and moving from turf to dirt. She also will pick up the services of top jockey Joel Rosario. Weir has designated her as an "A" horse on his Pick 4 tickets.

In addition, Weir is high on Gilda F., a 6-1 shot in Race 5. This 4-year-old daughter of Kantharos has three wins, two seconds and one third in 12 career starts. She is coming off a second-place finish in a claiming race at Gulfstream on March 13.

That runner-up finish, however, was an improvement over her previous race. She sat off at a fast pace and just got beat by a hot horse. "A repeat of her last race gives this filly a chance," Weir told SportsLine. He's using her as an "A" horse on his Pick 4 tickets.

