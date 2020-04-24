Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, predictions: Proven handicapper reveals April 24 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Friday the Todd Pletcher-trained Eve of War will try turf for the first time in her young career at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. A 3-year-old daughter of Declaration of War, Eve of War has one win in two career starts, which both came on turf. She is coming off a fourth-place finish as the 1-2 favorite in an optional claiming race on Feb. 28. Despite her lack of experience on turf, she has been installed as the 9-5 favorite in Race 8.

The race is the second leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins with Race 7 at 4:15 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. Racing insider Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Gulfstream Park for Friday, April 24.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. Last month Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. And he nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65, respectively.

Now, Weir has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for Friday, April 24, made his picks and constructed his tickets. You can head here to see them.

Top Gulfstream Park Pick 4 predictions for April 24

Weir is high on Jersey Joe B, an 8-1 long shot in Race 7, the opening leg of the Pick 4. This 6-year-old gelded son of Congaree has eight wins, four seconds and four thirds in 29 career starts. He is coming off a seventh-place finish at Gulfstream on April 10.

But in that race Jersey Joe B lost all chance when he had to be steadied early. "Any of his previous races are competitive," Weir told SportsLine. "Big chance with a good break."

Weir also is high on Annualized, a 6-1 shot in Race 10. A 4-year-old son of Union Rags, Annualized has one third in four career starts. He is coming off a fourth-place finish facing $25,000 maidens on March 26.

On Friday drops down to a $12,500 maiden race. "[Annualized] could get stuck wide from this post, but he fits here," Weir added.

How to make Gulfstream Park Pick 4 selections for April 24

In addition, Weir is high on a double-digit long shot in the late Pick 4 sequence. This horse "seems to be training well," Weir says, and could light up the tote board on Friday. He's sharing his full Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Weir constructed his Pick 4 ticket for Friday? And which long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on Friday, and find out.