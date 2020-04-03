Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, predictions: Proven handicapper reveals April 3 horse racing best bets

Off Topic returns to the races after an almost seven-month layoff when she leaves the starting gate on Friday in an optional-claiming race at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. This 4-year-old daughter of Street Sense has two wins, two seconds and three thirds in 10 career starts and won her last start before the layoff, a $77,000 allowance race at Belmont Park. She has been installed as the even-money favorite in Race 8, an optional-claiming race that drew eight entrants.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park, which begins with Race 6 at 4:39 p.m. ET and ends with Race 9.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. And two weeks ago Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Weir is high on Lemon Scat, a 9-2 shot in Race 7, the second leg of the Pick 4. This 3-year-old daughter of Lemon Drop Kid has one win and one third in seven career starts. She is coming off an 11th-place finish in an optional-claiming race at Gulfstream Park on March 13.

However, on Friday, this veteran of stakes competition drops into this race for $12,500 claimers. "This will be the easiest field she has faced by far," Weir told SportsLine. "I'm giving her one more shot." He has designated Lemon Scat as an "A" horse on his Pick 4 tickets.

Weir also is high on Truly, a 12-1 long shot in Race 9, the final leg of the Pick 4. This 4-year-old daughter of Will Take Charge has three seconds and two thirds in seven career starts. She is coming off a third-place finish in a maiden race on Feb. 7. Weir is forgiving her for that performance since the race was taken off the turf and run in the slop. Two starts ago, she had a close second at this level. Weir has designated Truly as a "B" on his Pick 4 tickets.

