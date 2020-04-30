Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, predictions: Proven handicapper reveals April 30 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday trainer Wesley Ward will try to break a small slump with 2-year-old sprinters when he sends out Sunshine City at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Known for dominating 2-year-old sprint races in the spring, Ward is 0-for-2 in such races so far at Gulfstream Park. Sunshine City, a 2-year-old daughter of Creative Cause, will be making her career debut and has been installed as the 7-5 favorite in Race 2.

The race is the first leg of the early Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins at 1:35 p.m. ET and ends with Race 5. Racing insider Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing picks before building any early Pick 4 tickets at Gulfstream Park for Thursday, April 30.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. Last month Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. And he nailed the Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65, respectively.

Now, Weir has handicapped the early Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for Thursday, April 30, made his picks and constructed his tickets. You can head here to see them.

Top Gulfstream Park Pick 4 predictions for April 30

Weir is high on Crupi's Pizza Dom, a 10-1 long shot in Race 3, the second leg of the Pick 4. This 4-year-old son of Artie Schiller has one win and two thirds in seven career starts. He is coming off an eighth-place finish in a claiming race at Gulfstream Park on April 9.

But after facing stronger fields on the turf, Crupi's Pizza Dom tries the dirt for the first time. "If this 4-year-old gelding is able to transfer his early speed to dirt, he may be the controlling speed as there is limited speed signed on," Weir told SportsLine.

Weir also is high on Janet B Doesit All, a 6-1 shot in Race 5. This 5-year-old daughter of Northern Afleet has two wins, five seconds and three thirds in 23 career starts. She is coming off a seventh-place finish in a claiming race at Gulfstream Park on April 10.

But that race was on the turf, and Thursday's race will be on the dirt. "[Her] dirt form is not that bad even though the majority of her races have been on turf," Weir added.

How to make Gulfstream Park Pick 4 selections for April 30

In addition, Weir is high on a double-digit long shot on Thursday. This horse is taking a dramatic drop in class and could light up the tote board and spice up the Pick 4. "I'll give him a chance on the drop," he said. He's sharing his full Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Weir constructed his Pick 4 ticket for Thursday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the early Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on Thursday, and find out.