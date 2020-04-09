Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, predictions: Proven handicapper reveals April 9 horse racing best bets

The Todd Pletcher-trained Moretti will try to break a four-race losing streak when he leaves the starting gate Thursday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. This 4-year-old son of Medaglia d'Oro has one win, two seconds and one third in six career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish in an allowance race at Laurel Park on Feb. 8. He has been installed as the 9-5 favorite in Race 9.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. Two weeks ago Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. And last Friday he nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $199.

Weir is high on No More Stories, a 15-1 long shot in Race 10, the final leg of the Pick 4. This 3-year-old daughter of More Than Ready is winless in two career starts. She is coming off an 11th-place finish in a maiden special weight race on March 8, her first race in seven months.

But trainer Brian Lynch does well with runners making their second start after a layoff. He also does well when he adds blinkers to his runners, which No More Stories will do on Thursday.

Weir also is high on Stone Hands, another 15-1 long shot, in Race 9. A 6-year-old son of Tapizar, Stone Hands has four wins, five seconds and four thirds in 27 career starts. He is coming off a fourth-place finish at Gulfstream Park on March 21.

But Stone Hands has the speed to take control of the race early. "[He] has not been able to close the deal in recent sprints but may take to this two-turn trip if he's able to clear early," Weir told SportsLine.

