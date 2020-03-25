Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals March 25 horse racing best bets

Fast Pass will try to win for the 12th time in his career on Wednesday when he drops into an allowance race at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. A seven-year-old gelding, Fast Pass has 11 wins, 11 seconds and six thirds in 41 career starts. He is coming off a fifth-place finish in the Grade 3 World of Trouble Sprint Stakes on Feb. 22. Fast Pass is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in Race 8, a $53,000 allowance optional claiming race at six furlongs.

The race is the second leg of the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park, which begins with Race 7 at 4:05 p.m. ET. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to hear what Kinchen has to say before making any late Pick 4 picks at Gulfstream Park for Wednesday, March 25.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes last month, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. And in the Beholder Mile two weeks ago, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on Wednesday, made his picks and constructed his best bets. You can head here to see them.

Top Gulfstream Park Pick 4 predictions for March 25

Kinchen is completely fading Dak Attack, even though he's one of the favorites at 3-1 in Race 8, the second leg of the Pick 4. Trained by Dale Romans, this five-year-old son of Ghostzapper has three wins, two seconds and one third in nine career starts. He is dropping significantly in class, from the Grade 3 Fred W. Hooper Stakes to this claiming event, and cutting back in distance from one mile to six furlongs.

But he is coming off arguably his worst career performance, finishing 14th and last (losing by almost 47 lengths) in the Hooper. In addition, he has won only once in four career starts at the allowance optional claiming level, the same level he enters on Wednesday. Kinchen is using two horses from Race 8 on his Pick 4 tickets, but Dak Attack is not one of them.

Another shocker: Kinchen is completely tossing Blessed Journey, one of the favorites at 9-2 in Race 10, the final leg of the Pick 4. This three-year-old son of Gemologist has three third-place finishes in seven career starts. He'll be ridden by Paco Lopez, the third-leading jockey in the Gulfstream Park standings who's winning 19 percent of the time.

However, Blessed Journey's trainer, Bob Hess Jr., is having a cold 2020. After winning at a 15 percent clip for much of his 34-year career, Hess is winning at just 8 percent this year. In addition, Blessed Journey has shown neither early speed nor a late kick in his nine starts. Kinchen is using two horses from Race 10 on his Pick 4 tickets, but Blessed Journey is not one of them.

How to make Gulfstream Park Pick 4 selections for March 25

In addition, Kinchen likes a pair of long shots to shine in the Pick 4. These horses could light up the tote board and spice up the Pick 4. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Kinchen structured his Pick 4 ticket for Wednesday? And which long shots can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's ticket for the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on Wednesday, and find out.