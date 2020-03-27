Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals March 27 horse racing best bets

The Todd Pletcher-trained Money Moves tries to go 2-for-2 in his young career when he leaves the starting gate in a salty optional-claiming race on Friday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. A $975,000 purchase last year, Money Moves debuted on Feb. 15 with a win in a six-furlong maiden race at Gulfstream. On Friday he has been installed as the 3-1 morning-line favorite in Race 9, a $51,000 optional-claiming race that drew a full field of 12 as well as one also-eligible.

The race is the second leg of the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park, which begins with Race 8 at 4:41 p.m. ET and goes through Race 11.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes last month, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. And in the Beholder Mile two weeks ago, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550.

Kinchen is high on Captain Ron, the 3-1 second choice in Race 8, the opening leg of the Pick 4. This 7-year-old son of Speightstown has five wins, four seconds and four thirds in 16 career starts. He is coming off a victory in an optional-claiming race at Gulfstream on March 8.

Kinchen loves that Captain Ron has drawn the No. 7 post in the field of seven. He also likes that Captain Ron showed an ability to sit off the pace in his last start. Kinchen has made Captain Ron his top pick in the race and has designated the horse as one of two "A" selections from Race 8 on his Pick 4 tickets.

Kinchen is fading Unconquered Lea, the 7-2 favorite in Race 11. This son of Lea has one win and one third in three career starts. After starting his career with two losses on the dirt, Unconquered Lea was switched to the turf in his last start and broke through for a commanding five-length victory.

But in that win Unconquered Lea made an easy lead and set an uncontested pace. He is not likely going to get the same setup on Friday in this full field. Kinchen will be using three horses as "A" selections in Race 11, but Unconquered Lea will not be one of them.

