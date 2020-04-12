Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Proven handicapper reveals April 12 horse racing best bets

Pilot Episode will try to win for the first time in her career when she faces eight other maidens on Sunday at Gulfstream Park. Trained by Hall of Famer Shug McGaughey, Pilot Episode has one second and one fifth in two career starts. In her last race, she chased Boerne, who returned on Saturday to win in impressive fashion. Pilot Episode is the 3-1 favorite in Race 4, a maiden special weight race that drew nine entrants.

The race is the third leg of the early Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park, which begins with Race 2 at 12:29 p.m. ET and ends with Race 5. Racing insider and accomplished horseplayer Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see what he has to say before making any early Pick 4 picks at Gulfstream Park on Sunday, April 12.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. Two weeks ago Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. And he has nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park in recent days, hitting for $827.65 on Thursday and $394.65 on Friday.

Now, Weir has handicapped the Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on Easter Sunday, made his picks and constructed his best bets. You can head here to see them.

Top Gulfstream Park Pick 4 predictions for April 12

Weir is high on Guazza, a 12-1 longshot in Race 4. A three-year-old daughter of Tapit, Guazza is trained by Murat Sancal and will be ridden by Joe Bravo. She finished fifth in her only career start.

However, that race was her debut and she showed plenty of speed pressing the eventual winner at one mile. On Sunday, she cuts back to six furlongs. Weir has designated Guazza as an "A" horse on his Pick 4 tickets.

Weir also is high on Baba Tobi, a 20-1 longshot in Race 2. This six-year-old son of Field Commission has two wins, four seconds and three thirds in 27 career starts. He last raced in November, finishing seventh in a claiming race at Gulfstream Park West.

His career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 82 is tied for the best in the field. "His last two races in the fall were not competitive, but he does have past performances that are arguably better than those of anyone in the field," Weir told SportsLine.

How to make Gulfstream Park Pick 4 selections for April 12

Weir is also high on another double-digit longshot in the early Pick 4 sequence. This horse is a "live longshot," Weir says, and could light up the tote board on Sunday. Weir is including this horse on his tickets, and so should you. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Weir constructed his Pick 4 ticket for Sunday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on Sunday, and find out.