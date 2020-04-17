Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Proven handicapper reveals April 17 horse racing best bets

The talented 4-year-old colt Fortin Hill makes just his third career start on Friday when he takes on nine other horses at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Once a $575,000 purchase, this son of Mucho Macho Man is undefeated in two career starts (October 2018 and June 2019), but he has spent more time away from the track than on it. Nonetheless, he has been installed as the 9-5 favorite in Race 9.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park, which begins with Race 7 at 5:15 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. Racing insider Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before making any late Pick 4 picks at Gulfstream Park for Friday, April 17.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. Last month Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. And he nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both Thursday and Friday of last week, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65, respectively.

Top Gulfstream Park Pick 4 predictions for April 17

Weir is high on Running for Riz, a 12-1 long shot in Race 9, the third leg of the Pick 4. This 4-year-old son of Handsome Mike has two wins and two seconds in 15 career starts. He is coming off a fifth-place finish at Gulfstream Park on March 26.

But Running for Riz arguably has the best early speed in the field, and his last two starts make him competitive with the others on Friday. If he's able to get to the lead and relax, he could take the field a long way.

Weir also is high on Eagles Palace, a 15-1 long shot in Race 10, the final leg of the Pick 4. This 3-year-old son of Palace Malice is winless in two career starts. He last raced in August, finishing sixth in a maiden special weight race at Saratoga.

But he is trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott. In addition Eagles Palace has been working consistently for his return to the races, which should mitigate some concerns from the 244-day layoff.

In addition, Weir is high on another double-digit long shot on Friday. This horse has been working well in the mornings and "might take this group a long way," Weir told SportsLine.

