Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Proven handicapper reveals April 25 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Saturday Dr Post will attempt to win back-to-back races in his young career when he leaves the starting gate in the 2020 Unbridled Stakes at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Dr Post has one win in two career starts. He has been installed as the 8-5 favorite in Race 9.

The race is the first leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins at 4:53 p.m. ET and ends with Race 12. Racing insider Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing best bets before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Gulfstream Park for Saturday, April 25.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. Last month Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. And he nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65, respectively.

Top Gulfstream Park Pick 4 predictions for April 25

Weir is high on Relentless Dancer, a 6-1 shot in Race 9, the opening leg of the Pick 4. This 3-year-old son of Midshipman has two wins in five career starts. He is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Tampa Bay Derby on March 7.

In that race Relentless Dancer set the early pace. "[Relentless Dancer] could be the controlling speed if handled aggressively," Weir told SportsLine.

Weir also is high on Noble Hope, a 6-1 shot in Race 10. This 4-year-old son of Noble Mission has two wins, two seconds and two thirds in nine career starts. He is coming off a win in a claiming race at Gulfstream Park on March 22.

That win came in his first start in four months, and he's eligible to be even better in his second start off the layoff. In addition he was claimed out of that start by sharp trainer Michael Pino (winning at 23 percent).

