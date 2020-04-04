Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Proven handicapper reveals April 4 horse racing best bets

Todd Pletcher's impressive 3-year-old I'll Fight Dempsey will try to go 2-for-2 in his young career when he leaves the starting gate on Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. This son of Into Mischief won his debut on Feb. 29 by 2½ lengths. He has been installed as the 9-5 favorite in Race 11, which has eight entrants.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream, which begins with Race 9 at 4:49 p.m. ET and ends with Race 12.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. And two weeks ago Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. And on Friday he hit the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream for $199. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Top Gulfstream Park Pick 4 predictions for April 4

Weir is high on Penalty, a 12-1 long shot in Race 10, the second leg of the Pick 4. This son of Blame has three wins, three seconds and one third in 10 career starts. He is coming off a victory on Feb. 22 at Gulfstream in which he earned a career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 94.

In that race, Penalty made a big, sweeping move into a hot pace and may get a similar setup on Saturday. He beat Largent, who returned to win last week on Florida Derby day.

Weir also is high Amazing Audrey, a 12-1 long shot in Race 12, the final leg of the Pick 4. This daughter of Bodemeister has four wins and eight seconds in 20 career starts. She is coming off a fourth-place finish at Gulfstream on March 15. But that race was for $25,000 claimers, and on Saturday she drops to the $16,000 level. She is one of the few droppers in the field.

