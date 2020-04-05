Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Proven handicapper reveals April 5 horse racing best bets

Up in Smoke will try to go a perfect 3-for-3 in her young career when she takes on six other sprinters in an allowance optional claiming race on Sunday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. A 3-year-old daughter of The Big Beast, Up in Smoke is coming off a wild victory at Gulfstream on March 5 in which she strangely and uncharacteristically dropped far back before rallying furiously for the victory. She has been made the 7-2 third choice in Race 10, an optional $25,000 claiming race that drew seven entrants.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream, which begins with Race 8 at 4:41 p.m. ET and ends with Race 11. Racing insider and accomplished horseplayer Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Gulfstream for Sunday, April 5.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. And two weeks ago Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. And on Friday he hit the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream for $199. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Top Gulfstream Park Pick 4 predictions for April 5

Weir is high on Mecha Corta, a 20-1 long shot in Race 8, the first leg of the Pick 4. This 3-year-old son of Kitten's Joy is winless in two career starts. She is coming off a fifth-place finish in a maiden special weight race at Gulfstream on March 7.

In that race, she loomed up to the lead at the top of the stretch before flattening out. On Sunday, she cuts back from 1 1/8 to 1 mile, which could be the formula for success. Weir has designated Mecha Corta as an "A" horse on his Pick 4 tickets.

Weir also is high on Resident Liberal, a 10-1 long shot in Race 9. This 4-year-old son of Two Step Salsa has two wins, two seconds and one third in 12 career starts. He is coming off a sixth-place finish in an allowance race on March 21. However, he faced a much tougher field that day and still ran hard, and on Sunday he drops to a more reasonable spot. He also will be getting a significant jockey upgrade to Joel Rosario.

