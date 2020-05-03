Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Proven handicapper reveals May 3 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Sunday the Bill Mott-trained Token will try to win for the first time in her young career when she faces other maidens at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. A daughter of Curlin, Token has two seconds in three career starts. She is coming off back-to-back second-place finishes at Gulfstream Park and has been installed as the 8-5 morning-line favorite in Race 7, a maiden special weight race that drew eight entrants.

The race is the third leg of the middle Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins with Race 5 at 2:46 p.m. ET and ends with Race 8. Racing insider Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing best bets before building any middle Pick 4 tickets at Gulfstream Park for Sunday, May 3.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. In March Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby.

He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65, respectively. On Thursday he tagged the early Pick 4 at Gulfstream for $154, and on Saturday he scooped up the middle Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $477.90.

Top Gulfstream Park Pick 4 predictions for May 3

Weir is high on Cassidy's Smile, an 8-1 long shot in Race 8, the final leg of the Pick 4. This 4-year-old daughter of Lookin At Lucky has one win, one second and two thirds in 13 career starts. She is coming off an eighth-place finish in a claiming race at Gulfstream Park on March 26.

But Sunday's race will be only her second in the non-winners-of-two-races level. "The majority of horses in this race have been failing at this non-winner-of-two-races for some time, whereas this will be only her second chance at this level," Weir told SportsLine.

Weir is also high on Poppy's Destiny, a 6-1 long shot in Race 5. This 4-year-old son of 2013 Kentucky Derby winner Orb has one win and one second in four career starts. He is coming off a fifth-place finish in a claiming race at Gulfstream Park on April 18.

However, that was his first race after an 18-month layoff and he very well could show improvement in his second start off the bench. "He should be competitive if he's able to work out a trip from the widest post," Weir added.

In addition, Weir is high on a huge double-digit long shot on Sunday. Weir told SportsLine, "If she can return to her previous races, she has a legitimate chance."

