Gulfstream Park Pick 5 odds, predictions: Proven handicapper reveals April 23 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday the John Kimmel-trained Willing to Spend will try to break a four-race losing streak when he leaves the starting gate at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. This 4-year-old son of Will Take Charge has two wins, five seconds and four thirds in 18 career starts. He has not won since Nov. 11 at Aqueduct. Despite the losing streak he has been installed as the 5-2 favorite in Race 5.

The race is the final leg of the early Pick 5, which requires a bettor to pick the winner in five consecutive races. The five-race sequence begins with Race 1 at 1 p.m. ET.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. Last month Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. And he nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65, respectively.

Now, Weir has handicapped the early Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park for Thursday, April 23, made his picks and constructed his tickets.

Weir is high on Princess Avril, a 6-1 shot in Race 3, the third leg in the Pick 5. This 3-year-old daughter of Fast Anna is winless in two career starts. She is coming off a sixth-place finish on April 4.

But both of her career starts have come on the dirt, and Thursday's race will be on the turf. "If she takes to the turf, she could be good enough in this wide-open turf sprint," Weir told SportsLine. He has made Princess Avril his top choice in Race 3.

Weir also is high on Samoa, a 6-1 shot in Race 4. This 4-year-old daughter of Brethren has one win, two seconds and three thirds in 13 career starts. She is coming off a fourth-place finish on March 11 at Gulfstream Park.

But Samoa has the early speed to be out in front. "Speed from the rail at this level is always dangerous," Weir added.

In addition, Weir is high on a double-digit long shot in the early Pick 5 sequence. If this horse breaks on top, "she might be able to take them all the way" and could light up the tote board on Thursday.

How has Weir constructed his Pick 5 ticket for Thursday? And which long shot can win at a big price?