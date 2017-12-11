Gunshots fired outside Nike store during Air Jordan sneaker release in Portland
It's probably better to just buy your shoes online these days
Fans who lined up to cop the new Air Jordan release at a Nike store in Portland, Oregon got a little more than they bargained for when shots rang out on the street just outside the shop.
According to The Oregonian, a large crowd was gathered outside of the store as they waited to purchase the Air Jordan 11 "Win Like '96" sneakers, which were released over the weekend. That's when a person in a red Toyota Camry pulled up to the store around 8:30 A.M. on Saturday and fired a gunshot into the air. The crowd reportedly scattered and the car then peeled off and drove down the street, but one unidentified man gave chase and fired several shots at the fleeing car.
Luckily, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, though police are still currently looking for the occupants of the red car, as well as the man who returned fire from the street. Anyone with information has been urged to contact The Portland Police Bureau's Gang Enforcement Team (503-823-4106).
While the police called the incident "very alarming," it's also not completely uncommon to see situations get dangerous during big sneaker drops such as this one. Last December, a massive fight broke out during an Air Jordan release event in SoHo, while two men were shot in a Minnesota Foot Locker earlier this year after fighting over a pair of Jordans.
In fact, the Portland shooting wasn't the only crime that happened surrounding the release of this latest pair of Jordans. New York police are currently looking for a thief who stole over $7,000 worth of Air Jordan 11s from a Niketown in New York City last week, and a Seattle teenager was reportedly robbed while trying to re-sell the pair he bought over the weekend.
To say that the sneaker culture can go overboard at times would be a significant understatement. You're probably better off ordering your kicks online these days.
-
How to watch the National Finals Rodeo
How to watch the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's 2017 National Finals Rodeo event
-
How to watch 2017 WSL Pipe Masters
John John Florence and Gabriel Medina will look to catch the wave to a championship
-
Watch World's Toughest Mudder on CBS
Settle in for the holidays by watching other people do grueling obstacles like the Funky M...
-
Talladega track gets covered in snow
Talladega is all decked out in white and all of Twitter wants to see some snow tire racing
-
Watch the NFL on CBS All Access
CBS is excited to announce that Jordan Peele is producing a reboot of 'The Twilight Zone'
-
The Jonah Keri Podcast: Top 100 athletes
Jonah Keri talks to with CBS Sports NBA/Features Writer Brad Botkin to launch their Top 100...
Add a Comment