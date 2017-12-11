Gunshots fired outside Nike store during Air Jordan sneaker release in Portland

The new Air Jordan 11 'Win Like 96.' Tyler Ashlock Swanson Studio

Fans who lined up to cop the new Air Jordan release at a Nike store in Portland, Oregon got a little more than they bargained for when shots rang out on the street just outside the shop.

According to The Oregonian, a large crowd was gathered outside of the store as they waited to purchase the Air Jordan 11 "Win Like '96" sneakers, which were released over the weekend. That's when a person in a red Toyota Camry pulled up to the store around 8:30 A.M. on Saturday and fired a gunshot into the air. The crowd reportedly scattered and the car then peeled off and drove down the street, but one unidentified man gave chase and fired several shots at the fleeing car.

Luckily, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, though police are still currently looking for the occupants of the red car, as well as the man who returned fire from the street. Anyone with information has been urged to contact The Portland Police Bureau's Gang Enforcement Team (503-823-4106).

While the police called the incident "very alarming," it's also not completely uncommon to see situations get dangerous during big sneaker drops such as this one. Last December, a massive fight broke out during an Air Jordan release event in SoHo, while two men were shot in a Minnesota Foot Locker earlier this year after fighting over a pair of Jordans.

In fact, the Portland shooting wasn't the only crime that happened surrounding the release of this latest pair of Jordans. New York police are currently looking for a thief who stole over $7,000 worth of Air Jordan 11s from a Niketown in New York City last week, and a Seattle teenager was reportedly robbed while trying to re-sell the pair he bought over the weekend.

To say that the sneaker culture can go overboard at times would be a significant understatement. You're probably better off ordering your kicks online these days.