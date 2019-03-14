Gymnastics: How to watch No. 3 Illinois, No. 4 Michigan, No. 6 Penn State face off in tri-meet on CBS Sports Digital

The Big 10 has tons of gymnastics talent and three of its top teams will be competing in a tri-meet on Saturday when No. 6 Penn State hosts No. 3 Illinois and No. 4 Michigan at University Park in Pennsylvania.

The Illinois men's team won two straight meets before falling to No. 1 Oklahoma, whereas Michigan has dropped its last two. Penn State most recently won the Arizona State Invitational.

Whoever wins this meet will have a foothold on the Big 10, arguably the Big 12's biggest competition in gymnastics.

Sam Zakutney was the winner at the ASU Invitational and he's looking to carry that momentum into this week. It's a deep meet, so he'll have his work cut out for him.

Illinois, Michigan and Penn State tri-meet

Date: Saturday, March 16



Time: 4 p.m. ET



Location: University Park, Pennsylvania



Stream: SportsLive



