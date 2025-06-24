Hall of Fame thoroughbred trainer D. Wayne Lukas, 89, has returned home under hospice care after a hospitalization in Louisville, according to a statement from his family this past weekend. A towering figure in horse racing for more than four decades, Lukas will not return to training.

According to the family, a severe MRSA blood infection caused significant damage to Lukas' heart and digestive system and exacerbated several existing health conditions. He is now at home with his wife and family, which has asked for privacy during this time.

"The doctors proposed an aggressive treatment plan, involving multiple surgeries and procedures over several months," the statement said. "Given the extensive pain and the challenging path ahead, the doctors have recommended considering home hospice care."

As part of a coordinated transition by Lukas Enterprises Inc., longtime assistant Sebastian "Bas" Nicholl has assumed training duties for the stable, taking over the horses previously managed by Lukas.

Lukas, a four-time Kentucky Derby winner, has won 15 Triple Crown races overall -- more than any trainer in history -- including seven Preakness Stakes and four Belmont Stakes. In 2024, he added to that total with Seize the Grey's victory in the Preakness, giving him his first Triple Crown win in over a decade. In 2025, Lukas returned to Churchill Downs with American Promise, his 50th Derby starter -- second all-time behind his protégé Todd Pletcher (65).

D. Wayne Lukas Triple Crown success

Triple Crown race Wins Horse (Year) Kentucky Derby 4 Winning Colors (1988), Thunder Gulch (1995), Grindstone (1996), Charismatic (1999) Preakness Stakes 7 Codex (1980), Tank's Prospect (1985), Tabasco Cat (1994), Timber Country (1995), Charismatic (1999), Oxbow (2013), Seize the Grey (2024) Belmont Stakes 4 Tabasco Cat (1994), Thunder Gulch (1995), Editor's Note (1996), Commendable (2000)

"Wayne is one of the greatest competitors and most important figures in Thoroughbred racing history," Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack, said in a statement. "He transcended the sport of horse racing and took the industry to new levels. The lasting impact of his character and wisdom -- from his acute horsemanship to his unmatched attention to detail -- will be truly missed. The enormity of this news is immense, and our prayers are with his family and friends around the world during this difficult time."

Enshrined in Horse Racing's Hall of Fame in 1999, Lukas made Triple Crown history by winning six consecutive classics from 1994 to 1996, including the Derby, Preakness and Belmont with stars like Tabasco Cat, Thunder Gulch and Grindstone. He extended that run to seven wins in eight races when Editor's Note took the 1996 Belmont. Lukas also claimed five Kentucky Oaks victories, most recently with Secret Oath in 2022.

He trained three Horses of the Year: Lady's Secret (1986), Criminal Type (1990) and Charismatic (1999). His 20 Breeders' Cup wins include six in the Juvenile Fillies, five in the Juvenile, and a memorable 1999 Classic with 19-1 longshot Cat Thief.