Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman becomes first female head coach in BIG3 league

Nancy Lieberman (right) breaks ground in the BIG3, becoming the league's first female coach. USATSI

The BIG3 just keeps on adding names to its ever-expanding roster. Ice Cube's league has a pretty crazy cast of coaches, including Allen Iverson, Gary Payton, Julius Erving, Rick Barry and Charles Oakley. Now the BIG3 is making history, adding Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman as the head coach of the Power. She becomes the first female coach in the BIG3, replacing Clyde Drexler, who was named league commissioner last week.

Lieberman is no stranger to history herself. She coached the Texas Legends in the D-League, becoming the first woman ever to coach professionally. Lieberman has also spent time on the Sacramento Kings' bench as an assistant coach, before stepping away to spend time with her mother. Lately, she's been on the broadcast for New Orleans Pelicans games.

This isn't Lieberman's first stint in the BIG3 as she's spent time on the bench with the Ball Hogs' Rick Barry during Week 6 last year. The eight-year WNBA veteran made three All-American teams and two Olympic appearances over the course of her career. She's hoping that success translates to the Power bench.

"It's an honor and privilege for me to be a part of the BIG3 and its vision," said Lieberman, via a Big3 press release. "We have former NBA players and Hall of Fame coaches who still love the game, have a deep respect for the competition, and a passion to play competitive basketball. It's in our DNA. Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz have provided this unique platform for all of us. Who's got next?!"

BIG3 co-founder and co-CEO Ice Cube added: "She was a helluva player and she's a helluva coach. Nancy's a winner and I expect her to win in this league."

The Power finished fourth in the league last year. The season will open June 22 in Houston.