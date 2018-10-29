Halloween 2018 costume grades: The best (and worst) looks from NBA, NFL, NHL players

The Halloween season often brings plenty of athlete-inspired costumes from us regular folk, but what about the athletes themselves? They also like to dress up .

Countless athletes and pro sports teams throw Halloween-themed functions every year. It's always entertaining to see what kind of costumes they choose, and how much effort and creativity they actually put into it. There are always some big winners, but there are also very often some pathetic efforts that are worth mocking for a while.

As such, we'll be keeping tabs on the Halloween efforts across the sports world so that we can highlight (and grade) some of the standouts, for better or for worse.

Moe Harkless, Portland Trail Blazers

Let's start off with what's undoubtedly one of the best of this year's crop. The Blazers all showed up to a home game wearing Halloween costumes and Harkless stole the show (or at least shared it with Damian Lillard, as you'll see) with this Tyrone Biggums costume. It's pretty much perfect, and credit to him for committing to the bit with the neck-scratching.

Grade: A+

Side note: Emmanuel sanders also went with the Biggums costume at Von Miller's annual Halloween party. His execution was pretty solid, too, and he caught some flak because a few uncultured news outlets decided to label it as a "cocaine-themed" costume. He basically was forced to justify his costume.

Tyron biggums is who I chose to be for Halloween. A character off the Chappelle show. For those who don’t know, for halloween you can be spooky, a superhero, funny. Etc.. I chose to be funny and I don’t see problem with that. I had alot of good laughs throughout the night. 🤙🏾 — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) October 23, 2018

C'mon, what are we even doing here?

The Broncos linebacker, like Sanders, landed in a little bit of hot water for his "cocaine-themed" costume. His fate was a bit more warranted, if you ask me, considering he went as Bobby Brown and carried a bag of faux-coke (see: flour) around and smeared it on his face. Maybe not the most tasteful (or well-executed) costume, but still not worthy of the controversy that it sparked.

Grade: C

Brandon Marshall, Emmanuel Sanders wear controversial costumes at Broncos Halloween party https://t.co/btThBBg3wu

An earlier tweet on this story was deleted due to an update to the headline. pic.twitter.com/fx97aSRYAP — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) October 24, 2018

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Dame brought a strong Stone Cold Steve Austin getup that included a mask, a 3:16 shirt and even a championship belt for good measure. He tied it all together with a cocky wrestler's walk. The only thing left to be desired was the vicious beer-drinking.

Grade: A-

Duchene went as a skeleton along with his wife, and normally that wouldn't be much to write home about. The facepaint is very well-done, but overall it's a pretty basic costume. HOWEVER! Upon further inspection, you'll see that it includes a very adorable (and yet also very unsettling) pregnancy announcement. That's cute. Or creepy. Or somewhere in the middle.

Grade: B

After dressing up as Donald Trump last Halloween, the NHL's golden child went with a more universally-beloved choice this year: Homer Simpson. He gave a pretty good effort, but his girlfriend overshadowed him with an exceptional Marge.

Grade: B

When you're 6-foot-7 and the tallest goalie in NHL history, The Beast from "Beauty and the Beast" is a pretty good choice for Halloween. It also helps if your wife, who dresses as Belle, is tiny! It also helps when you commit as hard as Bishop did here. Great stuff.

Grade: A

Another great Halloween party in the books!! #BeautyAndTheBeast pic.twitter.com/94XwIxvy5S — Ben Bishop (@Benbishop30) October 22, 2018

We'll continue updating this list as more costumes roll in the closer we get to October 31. If you spot any noteworthy costumes that you think we should include, feel free to email them to pete.blackburn@cbsinteractive.com.