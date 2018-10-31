Halloween costume grades: The best (and worst) looks from NBA, NFL, NHL players for 2018
Which athletes came away as big winners (and losers) for Halloween 2018?
Halloween is the perfect time to dress up as your favorite star athlete, but what about the athletes themselves? They also like to get in the spirit by donning costumes.
Countless athletes and pro sports teams throw Halloween-themed functions every year. It's always entertaining to see what kind of costumes they choose, and how much effort and creativity they actually put into it. There are always some big winners, but there are also very often some pathetic efforts that are worth mocking for a while.
As such, we'll be keeping tabs on the Halloween efforts across the sports world so that we can highlight (and grade) some of the standouts, for better or for worse.
Moe Harkless, Portland Trail Blazers
Let's start off with what's undoubtedly one of the best of this year's crop. The Blazers all showed up to a home game wearing Halloween costumes and Harkless stole the show (or at least shared it with Damian Lillard, as you'll see) with this Tyrone Biggums costume. It's pretty much perfect, and credit to him for committing to the bit with the neck-scratching.
Grade: A+
Side note: Emmanuel sanders also went with the Biggums costume at Von Miller's annual Halloween party. His execution was pretty solid, too, and he caught some flak because a few uncultured news outlets decided to label it as a "cocaine-themed" costume. He basically was forced to justify his costume.
C'mon, what are we even doing here?
Brandon Marshall, Denver Broncos
The Broncos linebacker, like Sanders, landed in a little bit of hot water for his "cocaine-themed" costume. His fate was a bit more warranted, if you ask me, considering he went as Bobby Brown and carried a bag of faux-coke (see: flour) around and smeared it on his face. Maybe not the most tasteful (or well-executed) costume, but still not worthy of the controversy that it sparked.
Grade: C
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Dame brought a strong Stone Cold Steve Austin getup that included a mask, a 3:16 shirt and even a championship belt for good measure. He tied it all together with a cocky wrestler's walk. The only thing left to be desired was the vicious beer-drinking.
Grade: A-
Matt Duchene, Ottawa Senators
Duchene went as a skeleton along with his wife, and normally that wouldn't be much to write home about. The facepaint is very well-done, but overall it's a pretty basic costume. HOWEVER! Upon further inspection, you'll see that it includes a very adorable (and yet also very unsettling) pregnancy announcement. That's cute. Or creepy. Or somewhere in the middle.
Grade: B
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
After dressing up as Donald Trump last Halloween, the NHL's golden child went with a more universally-beloved choice this year: Homer Simpson. He gave a pretty good effort, but his girlfriend overshadowed him with an exceptional Marge.
Grade: B
Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars
When you're 6-foot-7 and the tallest goalie in NHL history, The Beast from "Beauty and the Beast" is a pretty good choice for Halloween. It also helps if your wife, who dresses as Belle, is tiny! It also helps when you commit as hard as Bishop did here. Great stuff.
Grade: A
Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics
Okay, so technically this isn't Delle Donne's costume, but rather one belonging to her dog. But considering the pup has a torn ACL and I highly doubt it came up with this Halloween costume on its own, I think it's fair to allot some credit to Delle Donne here. I'm a huge fan of someone making the best of a less-than-ideal situation and turning it into a great Halloween idea, so this Taco Bell idea is excellent stuff. Grade: B+
Blake Coleman, New Jersey Devils
The Devils forward and his fiancé -- former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and current CBS Sports sideline reporter Jordan Daigle -- went as each other. A lot of the times this is a lazy cop-out move for uncreative people who need a last-second costume, but that doesn't appear to be the case here. The commitment here is outstanding, as are Blake's legs in those shorts. Grade: B
Shaun White, Olympic snowboarder
Shaun White is old enough and has been in the public spotlight long enough to know that going as "Simple Jack" from 'Tropic Thunder' probably isn't the best idea...or so you would think. Unfortunately, White became this year's first athlete to take a misstep with a controversial costume, and he caught quite a bit of flak for it. Ultimately, he had to apologize to the Special Olympics for the insensitive getup. Grade: F
Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals
The Capitals goaltender and his wife went as the lead characters from this year's hit movie 'A Star Is Born,' and they did a very good job of executing this timely costume. (Extra credit for the bag of peas on the hand.) However, it feels a bit like cheating considering Holtby is essentially Jackson Maine the other 364 days a year as well. Grade: B+
Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic
I feel like a fool for never realizing how much Aaron Gordon and Aaron Judge look alike until now. Honestly, it's freaking me out a little bit now. Anyway, good costume choice but the uniform critic in me has to subtract points for the name on the back of the Yankees jersey. Grade: B
We'll continue updating this list as more costumes roll in the closer we get to October 31. If you spot any noteworthy costumes that you think we should include, feel free to email them to pete.blackburn@cbsinteractive.com.
-
