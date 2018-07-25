Haskell Invitational 2018 odds, contenders, lineup: Horse racing legend who nailed Triple Crown races makes picks

Between the Belmont Stakes in June and Breeders' Cup in November, one of the richest horse races is the $1 million Betfair.com Haskell Invitational, which takes place at Monmouth Park on Sunday. The 2018 Haskell Invitational post time is 5:45 p.m. ET and Ohio Derby runner-up Lone Sailor is the latest contender to enter. The Chad Brown-trained Good Magic is the early 2018 Haskell Invitational favorite at 8-5, followed by Bravazo at 5-2. Former champions of this big-time East Coast race include Triple Crown winner American Pharoah (2015), Big Brown (2008), War Emblem (2002), and last year's winner, Girvin.



He's dialed-in when it comes to races at Monmouth Park, where he first got into horse racing after winning big on a 25-1 filly named Heavenly Girl. Big events like the Haskell are in his blood, and his followers have cashed in huge.



The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. Last year at the Preakness, for example, he chatted up Cloud Computing trainer Chad Brown before the race. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness."



When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets.



Cloud Computing, of course, surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Senior Investment -- a 30-1 long shot on the Preakness odds board Goldberg liked nearly as much -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.



A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.



Then, he called Justify repeating at the Preakness despite an injured heel and sloppy conditions -- which is exactly what happened. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.



Goldberg is not high on Core Beliefs, who's getting the third-best 2018 Haskell Invitational odds at 9-2 early on. "He's not suited for this race," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He upset Lone Sailor in the Ohio Derby, so his connections wanted to bring him to Monmouth for the Haskell 2018. He's not on my radar, though."



Core Beliefs, trained by Peter Eurton, won the Ohio Derby in a photo finish after running from the No. 10 post. He took down an allowance race at Santa Anita in March as well, but those are his only two career wins. There are much better values in the 2018 Haskell field than the 9-2 premium required to back him.



Good Magic 8-5

Bravazo 5-2

Core Beliefs 9-2

Promises Fulfilled 7-1

Lone Sailor 8-1

Flameaway 10-1

Navy Commander 12-1

Roaming Union 15-1