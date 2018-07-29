Haskell Invitational 2018 odds, top contenders, lineup: Horse racing legend who predicted Triple Crown races unveils picks

The 2018 Haskell Invitational will be one of the most-bet horse races of the year. A field of seven will go to post at 5:45 p.m. ET on Sunday from Monmouth Park, and professional and amateur bettors alike will put down wagers on who wins it all, as well as on exotics like trifectas and superfectas. Good Magic, trained by Chad Brown, is the favorite at 6-5 Haskell Invitational odds. He won the Blue Grass Stakes in March before finishing second in the Kentucky Derby and fourth in the Preakness. Right behind Good Magic on the Haskell Invitational 2018 odds board is Bravazo, listed at 3-1. The 2018 Haskell Invitational lineup doesn't include Triple Crown winner Justify, who retired last week.



Before you lock in your 2018 Haskell Invitational picks, you need to see what horse racing legend Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say. If you put down $300 on Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2004 Belmont Stakes picks, you would have won over $21,000. And if you put $50 on Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Preakness picks last year, you would have won well over $11,000.



He's dialed-in when it comes to races at Monmouth Park, where he first got into horse racing after winning big on a 25-1 filly named Heavenly Girl. Big events like the Haskell are in his blood, and his followers have cashed in huge.



The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. Last year at the Preakness, for example, he chatted up Cloud Computing trainer Chad Brown before the race. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness."



When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets.



Cloud Computing, of course, surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Senior Investment -- a 30-1 long shot on the Preakness odds board Goldberg liked nearly as much -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.



A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.



Then, he called Justify repeating at the Preakness despite an injured heel and sloppy conditions -- which is exactly what happened. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.



Now that the 2018 Haskell Invitational lineup is set, Goldberg released his picks, predictions, and exotic bets over at SportsLine.



One horse Goldberg wants no part of: Core Beliefs, who's listed at 4-1.

"Core Beliefs came out of the West Coast and ran well in Ohio, so his connections decided to bring him to Monmouth Park for the Haskell Invitational 2018," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Most people thought he'd head back to California after the Ohio Derby, so it's a surprise he's running in the 2018 Haskell. He's in over his head."

Core Belief's first four races were at Santa Anita Park in California and include a win in a Maiden Special Weight race in March. He finished third to Justify and Bolt d'Oro in the Santa Anita Derby before placing second to Blended Citizen in the Peter Pan Stakes. He scored an upset over Lone Sailor in the Ohio Derby, but that was just his second career win.

Instead, Goldberg is eyeing a closer that's ready to surprise at the Haskell Invitational 2018. He's using him in his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horse it is, and his predictions for every Haskell Invitational contender, over at SportsLine.



So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2018 Haskell Invitational picks? And which closer should you back? Check out the early Haskell Invitational odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Haskell.



Good Magic 6-5

Bravazo 3-1

Core Beliefs 4-1

Lone Sailor 5-1

Navy Commander 12-1

Roaming Union 10-1

Golden Brown 15-1