Haskell Invitational odds, contenders, lineup 2019: Legendary expert who nailed superfecta makes picks

Maximum Security, best known for being disqualified after finishing first in the Kentucky Derby, heads a field of seven horses for the 2019 Haskell Invitational on Saturday at Monmouth Park. The Jason Servis trainee drew post No. 7 for the 1 1/8-mile Grade 1 race for three-year-olds, the highlight of the summer racing season at Monmouth Park. Maximum Security is the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the latest 2019 Haskell Invitational odds, but will face a gauntlet of talented colts. The Bob Baffert-trained Mucho Gusto will leave from the No. 5 post and is right behind Maximum Security on the odds board at 2-1. The Todd Pletcher-trained King for a Day, who beat Maximum Security in the Pegasus Stakes on June 16, drew the No. 1 post and is at 5-2 Haskell odds. Post time is 5:47 p.m. ET. With so little separating the top favorites, be sure to see what legendary horse racing handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before you make your 2019 Haskell Invitational picks.

A legendary prognosticator and horse racing expert at SportsLine, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about last year's Haskell Invitational. Not only was he all over Good Magic to win, he also hit the trifecta and superfecta.

Goldberg is right at home at Monmouth Park, site of Saturday's Haskell. The first race he ever won money at was at Monmouth on a horse named Heavenly Girl. Monmouth was also where his love of racing took flight. Big events like the Haskell Invitational 2019 are in his blood, and his followers have cashed in huge.

Now, with the 2019 Haskell Invitational lineup finalized and the post draw complete, the Hammer is sharing his picks at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Goldberg is fading Maximum Security even though he's the overall favorite at 8-5. In fact, Goldberg says Maximum Security barely cracks the board. The son of New Year's Day won his first four races before his zigzagging journey at Churchill Downs cost him a victory in the Kentucky Derby. He returned in the Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth, but was beaten by King for a Day despite being a 1-20 favorite.

Goldberg doesn't like that Maximum Security, who is based at Monmouth, lost on his home track. The Hammer also wasn't impressed with the colt's final workout for the 2019 Haskell Stakes in which he went a mile in 1:53 and change.

Instead, Goldberg is high on a horse who's peaking at the right time. He's also eyeing a double-digit long shot to hit the board hard. He's including these horses in his 2019 Haskell Invitational bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Haskell Invitational predictions? And which double-digit long shot is a must-back? See the complete 2019 Haskell odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's 2019 Haskell Invitational picks, and find out.



Maximum Security (8-5)

Mucho Gusto (2-1)

King for a Day (5-2)

Everfast (10-1)

Joevia (10-1)

Spun to Run (15-1)

Bethlehem Road (20-1)