Haskell Invitational odds, top contenders, lineup 2019: Legendary expert who nailed superfecta makes picks

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will try to win his ninth Haskell on Saturday when he saddles the improving Mucho Gusto for the 2019 Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park. Baffert already owns the record for Haskell wins with eight, all between 2001 and 2015. Three other trainers have won three Haskell Stakes, the second highest total. Mucho Gusto, who enters the Haskell 2019 having won the Affirmed Stakes at Santa Anita in impressive fashion, is the second-biggest favorite at 2-1 odds. Maximum Security, who's best known for being disqualified from the Kentucky Derby after crossing the finish line first, is the morning-line favorite at 8-5 Haskell Invitational odds. The Todd Pletcher-trained King for a Day is right behind Mucho Gusto and Maximum Security at 5-2. Post time is 5:47 p.m. ET. With high-profile trainers like Baffert and Pletcher involved, be sure to see what legendary horse racing handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before you make any 2019 Haskell Invitational picks.

A legendary prognosticator and horse racing expert at SportsLine, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about last year's Haskell Invitational. Not only was he all over Good Magic to win, he also hit the trifecta and superfecta.

Goldberg is right at home at Monmouth Park, site of Saturday's Haskell. The first race he ever won money at was at Monmouth on a horse named Heavenly Girl. Monmouth was also where his love of racing took flight. Big events like the Haskell Invitational 2019 are in his blood, and his followers have cashed in huge.

Now, with the 2019 Haskell Invitational lineup finalized and the post draw complete

We can tell you that Goldberg is fading King for a Day even though he's one of the top Vegas favorites at 5-2. In fact, Goldberg is leaving King for a Day off all his tickets. King for a Day has three wins in five career starts and is a perfect 2-for-2 this year. After winning the Sir Barton Stakes in his first start of 2019, King for a Day upset Maximum Security in the Pegasus.

However, Goldberg is not a fan of the jockey change from Joe Bravo, who rode King for a Day in the Pegasus win and has won the riding title at Monmouth Park 13 times, to John Velazquez. In addition, the Hammer believes that King for a Day's Pegasus win was aided by Maximum Security coming off a layoff. That won't be an advantage King for a Day will have on Saturday.

Instead, Goldberg is high on a horse who's peaking at the right time. He's also eyeing a double-digit long shot to hit the board hard.

Maximum Security (8-5)

Mucho Gusto (2-1)

King for a Day (5-2)

Everfast (10-1)

Joevia (10-1)

Spun to Run (15-1)

Bethlehem Road (20-1)