Haskell Invitational odds, top contenders, lineup 2019: Legendary expert who nailed superfecta reveals picks

Amateur and professional bettors alike will have their eyes on Monmouth Park on Saturday, site of the 2019 Haskell Invitational, a $1 million showdown with contenders vying for a berth into the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita in November. The seven-horse 2019 Haskell Invitational lineup goes to post at 5:47 p.m. ET. Maximum Security, the disqualified winner of the Kentucky Derby, is the morning-line favorite with 2019 Haskell Invitational odds of 8-5. He's followed closely on the Haskell 2019 odds board by Mucho Gusto (2-1), who has five wins in seven career races, and King for a Day (5-2), who is 3-for-5 including an upset over Maximum Security at the Pegasus Stakes in June. Two more 2019 Haskell horses are 10-1, including Everfast, the Dale Romans-trained entrant who took second at the Preakness Stakes and is competing in his 10th stakes race. All seven horses in the field have tasted victory, so before placing any 2019 Haskell Invitational picks of your own, you'll want to see what horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

A legendary prognosticator and horse racing expert at SportsLine, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about last year's Haskell Invitational. Not only was he all over Good Magic to win, he also hit the trifecta and superfecta.

Goldberg is right at home at Monmouth Park, site of Saturday's Haskell. The first race he ever won money at was at Monmouth on a horse named Heavenly Girl. Monmouth was also where his love of racing took flight. Big events like the Haskell Invitational 2019 are in his blood, and his followers have cashed in huge.

Now, with the 2019 Haskell Invitational lineup finalized and the post draw complete, the Hammer is sharing his picks at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Goldberg is fading Maximum Security even though he's the top favorite at 8-5. In fact, Goldberg says Maximum Security barely hits the board. Maximum Security is well-known for being the first winner of the Kentucky Derby to be being stripped of the title for interference during the race. He followed the Derby fiasco by coming up short in the Pegasus Stakes even though he was a heavy favorite.

The Hammer also wasn't impressed with Maximum Security's training times leading up to the 2019 Haskell Stakes. "With the best Beyer Speed Figures in the field, he's the horse to beat. But he already was beaten -- in the Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth, which is his home track no less," Goldberg told SportsLine. "I prefer other horses to win."

Instead, Goldberg is high on a horse who's peaking at the right time. He's also eyeing a double-digit long shot to hit the board hard. He's including these horses in his 2019 Haskell picks, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

Maximum Security (8-5)

Mucho Gusto (2-1)

King for a Day (5-2)

Everfast (10-1)

Joevia (10-1)

Spun to Run (15-1)

Bethlehem Road (20-1)