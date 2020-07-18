Watch Now: First Look At The Haskell ( 2:12 )

In a photo finish, the Bob Baffert-trained horse Authentic was able to overcome a late surge from NY Traffic down the final stretch to win the 2020 Haskell Invitational Stakes. The win not only gives Authentic an automatic qualification into the Breeders' Cup Classic, but it also gave Baffert a record-extending ninth win at this competition.

There was a slight return to normalcy at Monmouth in the face of an ongoing global pandemic. Not only were people able to hear the traditional theme of the competition, "Born to Run" by Bruce Springsteen, but there was even a handful of fans actually in attendance to watch the race itself.

The race even began in a familiar way as the Baffert-trained horse jumped out to an early lead for a good percentage of the 1 1/8-mile racetrack. It wasn't until the final stretch where NY Traffic pushed hard to catch up to the leader, and for a brief moment, it really did look like Authentic was going to lose a lead he had held the entire time, before getting the win in 1:50.45.

Here's how the payouts shaped up in the race.

Haskell Invitational Stakes Results

Authentic - Win: $3.20 Place: $2.60 Show: $2.10 NY Traffic - Place: $4.20 Show: $2.40 DR Post - Show: $2.10

$2 Exacta: 2-7 $15.80

$1.00 Trifecta: 2-7-1 $11.60

$1.00 Superfecta: 2-7-1-3 $37.20