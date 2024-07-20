Monmouth Park will host the 2024 Haskell Stakes on Saturday, with several familiar names set to enter the starting gates. Mindframe is the 9-5 favorite in the 2024 Haskell Stakes odds following a second-place finish in the Belmont Stakes six weeks ago. He came up short to Dornoch, who is also in the 2024 Haskell Stakes field at 5-2. However, Dornoch is just one of several 2024 Haskell Stakes contenders who can take down Mindframe. Tuscan Sky (9-2), Timberlake (8-1) and Sea Streak (20-1) are other 2024 Haskell Stakes horses to consider with your 2024 Haskell Stakes bets. Fierceness scratched on Saturday morning.

The 2024 Haskell Stakes post time is 5:45 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita Park-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Haskell Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

She enters the Haskell Stakes on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup, predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap. On the Belmont Stakes undercard, she nailed National Treasure's win in the Met Mile and had the winner and exacta in the Woody Stephens Stakes. Last month during the Royal Ascot meet, Yu nailed Rosallion to win the St. James's Palace Stakes and cashed the exacta in the Gold Cup. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2024 Haskell Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on the chances of Tuscan Sky, even though he's an underdog at 9-2. Trainer Todd Pletcher won the Pegasus and Haskell Stakes with Mandaloun in 2021, and Tuscan Sky is on the same path. He posted a 99 Beyer Speed Figure in the Pegasus, winning easily over Domestic Product, who went on to dominate the Dwyer.

Tuscan Sky's affinity for this track is evident, and he also put a disappointing seventh-place finish in the Wood Memorial behind him with his Pegasus performance. He wore blinkers for the first time in that race and will have them on again in the Haskell Stakes 2024. Tuscan Sky can win either as a frontrunner or from a stalking position, making him more versatile than some of the other 2024 Haskell Stakes entries. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Haskell Stakes bets here.

Moreover, Yu's top pick is a horse who has "has shown versatility." She also is high on a "sneaky" double-digit longshot.

