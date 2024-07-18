The post-Triple Crown season gets started in earnest on Saturday when the starting gate opens in the 2024 Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park. The $1 million Haskell Stakes 2024 horse race is the first major event for 3-year-olds since the Belmont Stakes and traditionally serves as a prep race for the Travers Stakes next month at Saratoga. With the 3-year-old picture still up in the air, the Haskell 2024 also could help determine who wins the Eclipse award as this year's champion 3-year-old. On Saturday, Belmont Stakes runner-up Mindframe is the 9-5 favorite in the 2024 Haskell Stakes odds. Belmont Stakes winner Dornoch and reigning 2-year-old champion Fierceness are the co-second choices, at 5-2, but Fierceness is expected to run in the race only if stablemate Mindframe has to scratch.

The 2024 Haskell Stakes post time is 5:45 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita Park-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Haskell Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

She enters the Haskell Stakes on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup, predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap. On the Belmont Stakes undercard, she nailed National Treasure's win in the Met Mile and had the winner and exacta in the Woody Stephens Stakes. Last month during the Royal Ascot meet, Yu nailed Rosallion to win the St. James's Palace Stakes and cashed the exacta in the Gold Cup. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2024 Haskell Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on the chances of Tuscan Sky, even though he's an underdog at 9-2. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Tuscan Sky has three wins in four starts. He is coming off a victory in the Pegasus Stakes on June 15 at Monmouth Park.

In that race, he won going away, winning by almost seven lengths. "He's not one-dimensional and if the Pegasus was an indication, he's getting good at the right time," Yu told SportsLine. She is using Tuscan Sky prominently in her horse racing bets. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Haskell Stakes bets here.

2024 Haskell Stakes odds, contenders