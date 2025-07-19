Journalism will try to resume his winning ways when he heads to Monmouth Park for the 2025 Haskell Stakes on Saturday evening. The son of Curlin was the only horse to run in all three legs of the Triple Crown this year, winning the Preakness Stakes while finishing second in both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes. He headlines the 2025 Haskell Stakes field as the 4-5 favorite in the 2025 Haskell Stakes odds. Other Haskell Stakes contenders include Gosger (9-2), Burnham Square (5-1) and Bracket Buster (10-1), with post time set for 5:45 p.m. ET.

With eight seasoned horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Haskell Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby. At the Kentucky Derby in May, Menez hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. Anyone who has followed her on those picks on betting sites like TwinSpires and 1/ST BET is up huge.

For the Haskell Stakes, Menez has handicapped the 2025 Haskell Stakes field, made his picks, and constructed his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Haskell Stakes predictions

One of Menez's surprising Haskell Stakes 2025 picks: He is fading Journalism, even though he is the 4-5 betting favorite in the 2025 Haskell Stakes odds. Journalism has three wins in five starts this year, with his two second-place finishes coming behind Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes.

However, he is now making his sixth start since March 1, so stamina could be an issue against this field. Menez is going in a different direction with his pick to win the Haskell Stakes, as he does not see any value on Journalism. See which horses to back here.

How to make 2025 Haskell Stakes bets, picks

Instead, Menez's top pick is a horse who he says "arguably has more upside remaining" than any other horse in the field. Menez is sharing who he likes, along with his top 2025 Haskell Stakes picks, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Haskell Stakes 2025, and how should you construct your wagers? Check out the latest 2025 Haskell Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Haskell Stakes 2025, all from the expert who hammered the exacta and trifecta at the Kentucky Derby.

2025 Haskell Stakes horses, odds, post positions