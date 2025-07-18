Eight fierce competitors will hit the starting gate on Saturday in the 2025 Haskell Stakes. Preakness Stakes winner Journalism returns to the track for the first time since finishing runner up at the Belmont Stakes, and he will go up against familiar adversaries such as Goal Oriented and Burnham Square. Post time for the Haskell Stakes 2025 at Monmouth Park is 5:45 p.m. ET. Journalism is the 4-5 favorite in the 2025 Haskell Stakes odds, followed by Goal Oriented at 4-1. Preakness runner up Gosger is listed at 9-2 odds, while Burnham Square (5-1) and Bracket Buster (10-1) round out the top five in the Haskell Stakes 2025 field.

With eight seasoned horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Haskell Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby. At the Kentucky Derby in May, Menez hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. Anyone who has followed her on those picks on betting sites like TwinSpires and 1/ST BET is up huge.

For the Haskell Stakes, Menez has handicapped the 2025 Haskell Stakes field, made his picks, and constructed his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Haskell Stakes predictions

One of Menez's surprising Haskell Stakes 2025 picks: He is fading Journalism, even though he is the 4-5 betting favorite in the 2025 Haskell Stakes odds. Menez admits Journalism is the horse to beat, especially after posting three first-place finishes in five starts in 2025 and only finishing second twice to Sovereignty. However, the 2025 Haskell Stakes will also be Journalism's sixth start since March 1, and Menez doesn't know how the workload will impact him this late in the year.

"If my life depended on a horse winning the Haskell, I'd pick Journalism, but he's going to be too short of a price for me given his full calendar this year," he told SportsLine. See which horses to back here.

How to make 2025 Haskell Stakes bets, picks

Instead, Menez's top pick is a horse who he says "arguably has more upside remaining" than any other horse in the field. Menez is sharing who he likes, along with his top 2025 Haskell Stakes picks, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Haskell Stakes 2025, and how should you construct your wagers? Check out the latest 2025 Haskell Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Haskell Stakes 2025, all from the expert who hammered the exacta and trifecta at the Kentucky Derby.

2025 Haskell Stakes horses, odds, post positions