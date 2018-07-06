Haven Shepherd shares her story on CBS Sports' 'We Need to Talk': How to watch

Haven Shepherd once had both legs. Now, she has none -- at least of her own.

But that hasn't stopped the Vietnamese teen from becoming a swimming sensation.

An orphan who lost her legs at the same time as she lost her parents in a suicide bombing, Shepherd has since found not only a family in Missouri but new purpose with new legs courtesy of the Challenged Athletes Foundation. A track star at the Endeavor Games, she's now an emerging Paralympic hopeful after qualifying for the 2016 Games trials.

This Tuesday, as part of a "We Need to Talk" feature on athletes with disabilities, Haven Shepherd will share her story.

How to watch, stream

Date: Tuesday, July 10
Time: 7 p.m. ET

  • TV: CBS Sports Network (channel finder)
  • Stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
