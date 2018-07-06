Haven Shepherd shares her story on CBS Sports' 'We Need to Talk': How to watch

Haven Shepherd once had both legs. Now, she has none -- at least of her own.

But that hasn't stopped the Vietnamese teen from becoming a swimming sensation.

An orphan who lost her legs at the same time as she lost her parents in a suicide bombing, Shepherd has since found not only a family in Missouri but new purpose with new legs courtesy of the Challenged Athletes Foundation. A track star at the Endeavor Games, she's now an emerging Paralympic hopeful after qualifying for the 2016 Games trials.

This Tuesday, as part of a "We Need to Talk" feature on athletes with disabilities, Haven Shepherd will share her story.

Here's everything you need to know:

How to watch, stream

Date: Tuesday, July 10

Time: 7 p.m. ET