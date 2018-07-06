Haven Shepherd shares her story on CBS Sports' 'We Need to Talk': How to watch
Everything you need to know to tune in for this inspirational story of a Paralympics hopeful
Haven Shepherd once had both legs. Now, she has none -- at least of her own.
But that hasn't stopped the Vietnamese teen from becoming a swimming sensation.
An orphan who lost her legs at the same time as she lost her parents in a suicide bombing, Shepherd has since found not only a family in Missouri but new purpose with new legs courtesy of the Challenged Athletes Foundation. A track star at the Endeavor Games, she's now an emerging Paralympic hopeful after qualifying for the 2016 Games trials.
This Tuesday, as part of a "We Need to Talk" feature on athletes with disabilities, Haven Shepherd will share her story.
Here's everything you need to know:
How to watch, stream
Date: Tuesday, July 10
Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network (channel finder)
- Stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
-
Belmont Derby Invitational top picks
Jody Demling has nailed 9 of the last 14 Preakness winners
-
How to watch the pro rugby championship
Everything you need to know to tune into this year's inaugural title series
-
2018 Belmont Oaks odds, picks, trifectas
SportsLine's Jody Demling has hit 10 straight Derby-Oaks doubles and called the Belmont, Breeders'...
-
WNBA DFS, July 5: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Chestnut wins hot dog contest again
American eating champ Joey Chestnut took home his 11th Nathan's title on Wednesday
-
Watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Chestnut is going for this third straight win and 11th in 12 years