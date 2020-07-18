Watch Now: Breaking: Blue Jays Not Allowed To Play Games In Canada ( 4:43 )

Derek Ho, Hawaii's first world surfing champion, has died at the age of 55. Ho became the state's first male surfer to win a professional title in 1993. On Friday, Ho suffered a heart attack before slipping into a coma according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

Ho began surfing at the age of three and was just 20-years-old when he won his first surfing title in 1984. He would later go on to win surfing's Triple Crown four times, in 1984, 1986, 1988 and 1990. The Kailua High School graduate also took home the Pipe Masters title twice.

Top French surfer Jeremy Flores posted a tribute on Twitter, writing that the "legend will never die."

Surfing ran in the Ho family, with Derek's older brother, Michal, also capturing championship titles in surfing. Michael won the Triple Crown in 1983 and 1985. Derek was also the uncle of professional surfers Coco Ho and Mason Ho.