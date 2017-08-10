Hero the Hedgehog is in London stealing the show at the world championships
The IAAF World Championships have become a footnote to an amazing mascot
The track and field world championships have a new competitor. He's there to run sprints and hold signs, and he's in too big of a costume to sprint. His name is Hero the Hedgehog, and he has been an absolute show-stealer in London. Hero instantly became a crowd favorite at the games by being a rabble-rouser in general, holding signs reminding athletes that they're nowhere near finished and diving on giant water slides.
Yes he's a bit scary looking -- most mascots with painted-on smiles are -- but he's also lovable in a "stop harassing the athletes" type of way. And to Hero's credit, he isn't afraid to give up his body for the sake of physical comedy.
And, to top it all off, he's also weirdly into inflatable water sports.
How this guy became a representative of the London Games, the world might never know. The only real connection seems to be a fictional running hedgehog that was probably undefeated in track meets. All we can do now is hope that Hero is here to stay, because this mascot is making things a bit more fun to watch in between heats.
