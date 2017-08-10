Hero the Hedgehog is in London stealing the show at the world championships

The track and field world championships have a new competitor. He's there to run sprints and hold signs, and he's in too big of a costume to sprint. His name is Hero the Hedgehog, and he has been an absolute show-stealer in London. Hero instantly became a crowd favorite at the games by being a rabble-rouser in general, holding signs reminding athletes that they're nowhere near finished and diving on giant water slides.

If slip n' slide was an Olympic sport, Hero the Hedgehog would have a solid chance at gold. Great form. 🌊



Watch: https://t.co/heRX9EC7fs pic.twitter.com/zeHnSYLmvl — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 9, 2017

Yes he's a bit scary looking -- most mascots with painted-on smiles are -- but he's also lovable in a "stop harassing the athletes" type of way. And to Hero's credit, he isn't afraid to give up his body for the sake of physical comedy.

OOOF! That's got to hurt! Could Hero the Hedgehog be the unsung star of @IAAFWorldChamps #London2017? pic.twitter.com/tfEF0fGIxc — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) August 9, 2017

And, to top it all off, he's also weirdly into inflatable water sports.

The mascot was letting ducks swim in the steeplechase water jump last night #IAAFWorlds pic.twitter.com/Yqv8Ic3Emx — Micon Metcalfe (@miconm) August 8, 2017

The #London2017 Mascot on an inflatable flamingo in the steeplechase water jump?! Hahaha 😃 Random but brilliant 😂 pic.twitter.com/qxDgmdgF6H — Tomtangle (@tomtangle) August 6, 2017

How this guy became a representative of the London Games, the world might never know. The only real connection seems to be a fictional running hedgehog that was probably undefeated in track meets. All we can do now is hope that Hero is here to stay, because this mascot is making things a bit more fun to watch in between heats.