High school baseball: How to watch No. 12 De La Salle vs. California on CBS Sports Digital

De La Salle is no stranger to success on the diamond, but the Spartans may have a chance at one of their finest seasons to date as they approach the finish line of the 2019 high school baseball season.

The defending North Coast Section Division I champions aren't just a top-15 team in the country according to national polls, clocking in at No. 12 ahead of the playoffs, but they've also won a whopping 20 straight games. They haven't lost since Saint Francis edged them by one run, 3-2, back on March 2. And De La Salle's run hasn't looked like a fluke, either, with the team scoring double-digit runs eight different times and outscoring opponents 75-18 in its last eight outings.

Fresh off a 4-0 sweep of All-Catholic Classic competition to take this year's tournament, the Spartans will travel to San Ramon Valley on Wednesday evening before closing their regular season on Friday against the California Grizzlies. Cali hasn't been nearly as hot this year, entering their final stretch with a 10-12 mark. The Grizzlies have also been shut out seven times this year and have lost four of their last five. At the very least, they enter their matchup with De La Salle touting a road record just above .500 (5-4).

Here's everything you need to know to catch the season finale of De La Salle's magical run:

How to watch

Date: Friday, May 3

Time: 4 p.m. PT

Location: De La Salle High School Baseball Diamond (Concord, California)

Stream: SportsLive