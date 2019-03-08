High school basketball: How to watch Delaware State Championships on CBS Sports Digital
Everything you need to know to catch this weekend's action
The Delaware State Championships are right around the corner after semifinal victories on the high school basketball court by Caravel, Dover and Sanford on Wednesday and Thursday.
On the boys' side, No. 1 Sanford had no problem routing No. 5 St. Georges Tech from the Bob Carpenter Center, springing to a 12-point lead by halftime and maintaining a double-digit distance into the fourth quarter of Thursday's semifinal. The Warriors finished with a 67-50 decision, advancing to Saturday's championship against No. 2 Dover. In front of their own sellout crowd at the Carpenter Center, the Senators overcame a 24-23 halftime deficit to No. 3 Caravel to finish a perfect 13-of-13 from the free-throw line, riding junior Eden Davis' 23 points to a 68-52 win and a shot at their first-ever state title.
On the girls' side, Caravel stuck around, overcoming a history of second-half struggles to top St. Elizabeth, 67-58, on Wednesday and secure a fifth trip to the state championship in seven years. Sanford, meanwhile, eliminated Conrad, the defending girls high school basketball champs in Delaware, with a 52-41 victory on Wednesday. Behind 17 points from Seton Hall commit Lauren Park, the team earned its 16th straight win while snapping No. 1 Conrad's own eight-game streak.
This weekend, starting Friday night, each of the four teams will square off for a shot at state titles.
Here's everything you need to know to tune in:
Delaware Girls State Basketball Championship
Game: No. 2 Sanford vs. No. 5 Caravel
Date: Friday, March 8
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Stream: SportsLive
Delaware Boys State Basketball Championship
Game: No. 1 Sanford vs. No. 2 Dover
Date: Saturday, March 9
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
-
World Drivers' Championship odds, picks
Nathaniel Smith has been in the black for five straight seasons
-
Bouchard's Twitter date getting a movie
Somehow, this story just keeps getting more and more improbable
-
Demi Lovato knocks out Glazer's tooth
Lovato must have a mean hook
-
U.S. Open Polo Championship airs on CBS
The Gauntlet of Polo series will feature an unprecedented $1 million purse
-
Calif. track closes after horse deaths
The one-mile track at Santa Anita Park is undergoing extensive testing after the death of 21...
-
'The Sandlot' is getting a TV show
The original cast members will star as parents in the new storyline