High school basketball: How to watch Delaware State Championships on CBS Sports Digital

The Delaware State Championships are right around the corner after semifinal victories on the high school basketball court by Caravel, Dover and Sanford on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the boys' side, No. 1 Sanford had no problem routing No. 5 St. Georges Tech from the Bob Carpenter Center, springing to a 12-point lead by halftime and maintaining a double-digit distance into the fourth quarter of Thursday's semifinal. The Warriors finished with a 67-50 decision, advancing to Saturday's championship against No. 2 Dover. In front of their own sellout crowd at the Carpenter Center, the Senators overcame a 24-23 halftime deficit to No. 3 Caravel to finish a perfect 13-of-13 from the free-throw line, riding junior Eden Davis' 23 points to a 68-52 win and a shot at their first-ever state title.

On the girls' side, Caravel stuck around, overcoming a history of second-half struggles to top St. Elizabeth, 67-58, on Wednesday and secure a fifth trip to the state championship in seven years. Sanford, meanwhile, eliminated Conrad, the defending girls high school basketball champs in Delaware, with a 52-41 victory on Wednesday. Behind 17 points from Seton Hall commit Lauren Park, the team earned its 16th straight win while snapping No. 1 Conrad's own eight-game streak.

This weekend, starting Friday night, each of the four teams will square off for a shot at state titles.

Here's everything you need to know to tune in:

Delaware Girls State Basketball Championship

Game: No. 2 Sanford vs. No. 5 Caravel

Date: Friday, March 8

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Stream: SportsLive

Delaware Boys State Basketball Championship

Game: No. 1 Sanford vs. No. 2 Dover

Date: Saturday, March 9

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Stream: SportsLive

The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.