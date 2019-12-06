High school basketball player in South Dakota dies during practice

A boys basketball player at Dupree High School in South Dakota died during a team practice Monday night, according to USA Today.

The team was doing sprints when the student suddenly collapsed to the floor, Ziebach County Sheriff Gary Cudmore said. CPR was attempted on the teenager until first responders arrived and life-saving measures continued to be administered while he was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. The boy's identity has not yet been revealed by authorities.

The case is being investigated by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement.

"It was a tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and community," Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Intergovernmental Affairs Coordinator Remi Bald Eagle said. "The Sheriff's Office asks for privacy for the individuals involved to go through the grieving process.

"We are grateful for the support that the athletic community has shown for the community of Dupree and it's really a testament to the character these programs are charged in creating in these young students."

Dupree, with a population of about 525, is located 150 miles from Rapid City on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation.

"It was decided that this is a tragedy for our families, school and community," Dupree High School athletic director Mary Farlee said in an email to USA Today. "We are opting out of giving any interviews as this is very personal to each (of us) since we are a small community and are all grieving the loss."

Nearby McLaughlin High School expressed their condolences on the player's death. The school's boys basketball coach, Ray Taken Alive, tweeted out a video of his players honoring the Dupree High School student with a song at practice.

The McLaughlin Mustangs would like to send our condolences to the Dupree Tiger family. We started our practice yesterday with a song to honor the young man that started his journey. Love and prayers from the Mustangs.



💜💛💜💛💜💛#WeAreAllTigers pic.twitter.com/Ch43HlHzY7 — Ray Taken Alive (@coachtakenalive) December 4, 2019



"We started our practice yesterday with a song to honor the young man that started his journey. Love and prayers from the Mustangs," the coach wrote.